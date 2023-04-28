CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia men’s lacrosse’s most impressive victory this season came on March 25 at top-ranked Notre Dame. It took the Cavaliers just seven minutes and nine seconds to grab the lead and they never looked back, cruising to a 15-10 win.

Sunday, the No. 1 Fighting Irish make a return trip to UVa, and a share of the ACC championship could be on the line for the No. 3 Cavaliers.

“We have just about the best team that we’ve had in my time here,” coach Lars Tiffany, who led Virginia to national titles in 2019 and 2021. “Yet, we’ve got a couple of losses, because the competition within the league is so good.”

The top of the ACC has been more than a bit muddled this season. Duke has beaten Virginia twice, but the Blue Devils have a 17-12 road loss at Notre Dame on its resume. The Irish have that win over Duke, but that home loss to UVa.

Those three teams occupy the top three spots in the Inside Lacrosse national poll.

If Syracuse beats Duke on Saturday afternoon, and Virginia beats Notre Dame, UVa (10-3, 3-2 ACC) would clinch a share of the conference championship.

Beating the Irish (9-1, 3-1) figures to be a challenge.

Notre Dame’s 10 wins have come by an average of more than seven goals per victory, and only one of those wins came by fewer than seven goals – a 13-12 triple overtime defeat of Maryland in March.

“Notre Dame has just been beating people up, before we played them and since we played them,” Tiffany said. “We know they’ve earned that No. 1 ranking.”

One question for Tiffany and his staff is how much should they deviate from the successful gameplan that produced the win in the first meeting. The team played a mid-week game on Tuesday, beating Lafayette 20-11, but with the Notre Dame game being Sunday, there’s still time to tinker.

“You fall into the trap sometimes when you win to not change anything,” Tiffany said. “And now you’re more predictable. … Strategically, how much do you change? Our men played really well in South Bend, Indiana. Bottom line. You can have all these great plans. It’s about execution.”

In that first meeting, Xander Dickson led Virginia with six goals and an assist. Connor Shellenberger added a pair of goals and five assists.

Defensively, UVa held Notre Dame’s star attackmen – Chris and Pat Kavanaugh – to a combined four goals and two assists. The 10 goals the Irish scored were a season low.

Virginia outworked the Irish on ground balls, 33-26, though the margin was just one over the final three quarters.

“They’re a gritty team,” said midfielder Grayson Sallade. “They get a lot of ground balls. That’s definitely one of their strong suits.”

While a piece of an ACC title could be on the line Sunday, Tiffany doesn’t believe the team’s chances of hosting a first-round NCAA tournament game will be hanging in the balance.

“We’ve absolutely locked up a home game,” Tiffany said. “And I normally wouldn’t be that bold but I’m on this committee that analyzes the selection criteria and there’s no question we’ll be one of those top eight seeds.”

