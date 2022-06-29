ACC Network's Packer and Durham morning show ending with Friday's episode

Packer and Durham, the ACC Network’s signature program, will air for the final time Friday, the show’s co-hosts announced Wednesday.

“Our program has really been special,” said Durham during Wednesday’s broadcast. “It has been incredible to be a part, and I’d say a big part of the ACC Network from its inception.”

Mark Packer and Wes Durham have hosted the Charlotte-based show, which started out as a radio program on Sirius XM in March, 2018, since the conference’s network went live three years ago. Both will continue to work for the ACC Network, with Durham – an Atlanta resident – expanding his play-by-play assignments, he said.

No reason was given for ending the show, which aired weekday mornings from 8-10, and featured the duo talking about ACC sports topics and interviewing guests including athletes, coaches and media personalities.

The league also used the show, set in the basement of Packer’s home and frequently spotlighting his dogs, as a vehicle to announce schedules and all-conference awards.

“It has been a great deal of fun,” said Packer during Wednesday’s episode. “It has just been a joyride for the last three years.”

Packer is a former Clemson golfer and the son of longtime college basketball television analyst Billy Packer. Durham – also the play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Falcons – is an Elon graduate and the son of the late Woody Durham, the voice of the North Carolina Tar Heels for 40 years.

Packer and Durham indicated announcements would be forthcoming about new programming on the network.

“We’re looking forward to the future,” Pack said. “I think folks will be excited about what will eventually be announced.”