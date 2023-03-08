GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina, Duke and Miami mocked conventional wisdom last March — ACC basketball is down! — with stirring postseason runs. The prevailing theme at this week’s league tournament is whether league teams will again defy analytics and analysts.

After a second consecutive season marked by substandard results against non-conference opponents, college basketball’s most storied league faced a barrage of unflattering numbers and press.

No ACC team is ranked among the top 20 by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) or KenPom, and the ACC’s five squads below 150th on the NET — Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State and Louisville — are more than any power conference.

Those anvils are a primary reason the league’s best teams — Miami, Virginia and Duke, and to a lesser degree Clemson, Pitt and N.C. State — have failed to gain much rankings traction and media love.

A similar narrative last year translated to five NCAA tournament bids, the ACC’s fewest since expanding to 15 teams in 2013-14, and conference officials fear a sequel when CBS unveils this season’s bracket Sunday.

But what qualifies as a great season?

Nine ACC teams made the 2018 NCAA tournament, more than any conference. But the nine combined for just 12 tournament victories. Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16, and no one from the league reached the Final Four.

Last season, the NCAA bracket included only five ACC teams, all except Duke seeded eighth or lower. But the five teamed to win 14 tournament games, with Miami advancing to the Elite Eight, Duke and North Carolina to the Final Four — the Tar Heels were arguably an Armando Bacot sprained ankle away from claiming their seventh national championship.

Perhaps the most vexing season was 2016-17, the first time the ACC basked in nine NCAA bids. Eight of those squads exited the first weekend, leaving North Carolina to carry the conference banner. The Tar Heels won the national title, yet the ACC’s aggregate tournament record was 11-8.

Quantity (number of bids) AND quality (tournament success) are ideal, and the ACC about threaded that needle in 2015-16. Seven teams made the field, six advanced to the Sweet 16, four to the Elite Eight and two (Syracuse and UNC) to the Final Four. The ACC’s 19 tournament victories that year remain a record for any conference.

Regime changes at Duke and North Carolina were always going to churn ACC waters, and the inevitable departures of septuagenarian coaches Jim Boeheim, Jim Larranaga and Leonard Hamilton from Syracuse, Miami and Florida State will cause more turbulence.

Indeed, Boeheim’s eloquent, reflective comments Wednesday after the Orange’s ACC tournament loss to Wake Forest sounded very much like a retirement speech.

A longer-term problem for the ACC has been the underperformance of newer members.

When Louisville arrived in 2014, the conference’s basketball supremacy was virtually unquestioned. The Cardinals’ Rick Pitino joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Boeheim, giving the conference an unprecedented four active Hall of Fame coaches.

Moreover, the league’s most recent additions — Louisville, Syracuse, Pitt and Notre Dame — were thriving. But each of those four has declined since joining the ACC, markedly in some cases, and the conference’s image has suffered.

The Cardinals’ three seasons prior to joining the ACC were Final Four, national championship and Sweet 16. Since, they’ve been more scandalous than victorious, and their 4-28 record this season is the ACC’s worst since Virginia went 3-23 in 1960-61.

In their final 12 Big East years, the Panthers reached 11 NCAA tournaments, advancing 15 rounds. Their 10 ACC seasons have produced two NCAA appearances, with a third expected Sunday, the program’s first since 2016.

Fresh off five consecutive top-20 seasons to conclude their Big East membership, the Orange bolted to a 25-0 start in their first ACC season, 2013-14, and ascended to No. 1 in the polls. The 2016 Final Four notwithstanding, they’ve embodied mediocrity since with nine consecutive seasons outside the ACC’s top five.

The Fighting Irish earned six NCAA bids in their final seven Big East years, and they reached back-to-back Elite Eights as ACC members in 2015 and ’16. But they’ve been to just one NCAA tournament in the last six seasons and cratered to a 14th-place conference finish this year, prompting veteran coach Mike Brey’s resignation.

Neither Syracuse nor Louisville has advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, and Pitt’s lone semifinal was in 2014, its debut season.

Brey understands many of the conference's wounds are self-inflicted.

"It’s been extremely disappointing," he said, "and there’s frustration at the league meetings all the time. But you make your own bed."

