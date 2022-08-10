ACC partnering with FishBait to explore innovative revenue enhancements

The ACC has hired a revenue and business innovation consultant, FishBait Solutions, with longstanding connections to the conference and ESPN, the Times-Dispatch has learned.

Led by former ESPN executive Rob Temple, FishBait's team has already met with the ACC’s 15 athletic directors and will travel to their campuses in the upcoming weeks for more detailed presentations.

The official announcement of the ACC-FishBait affiliation is expected later this morning.

Retaining FishBait is part of second-year ACC commissioner Jim Phillips’ persistent focus on revenue and football. He said the partnership was finalized this spring, months before July’s news of Southern California and UCLA leaving the Pacific 12 for the Big Ten, moves that further unsettled the industry landscape and will widen the revenue advantages forged by the Big Ten and SEC.

FishBait’s charge is to enhance value for the league, its athletes and institutions. Toward that end, the firm is exploring potential opportunities in areas such as ticketing, the NFT market, football championship game marketing and the ACC Network.

“Temple’s a savant when it comes to the network,” Phillips told the T-D. “...We need somebody 24/7 looking at revenue opportunities, especially in these new areas. Some of the streaming opportunities, taking the feed from ESPN and streaming it on different platforms. Monetize that a little bit. I want to evaluate ESPN+ because I think there’s some money there.”

A 1988 North Carolina graduate, Temple joined FishBait as CEO in January 2021. His most recent role at ESPN was as a senior vice president for programming and acquisitions, and he previously worked in ESPN’s marketing division, most notably with college football’s signature pregame show, College GameDay, and the College Football Playoff.

The CFP and ESPN Events, which owns and operates 17 bowls, are among FishBait’s other clients.

FishBait’s ACC effort also includes Rick Chryst, a senior vice president and counsel for Cleveland-based Dietz Sports & Entertainment. Steeped in the college space, especially the ACC, Chryst attended Notre Dame, where he played baseball, earned his law degree from Duke and was an assistant ACC commissioner under Gene Corrigan during the 1990s.

Moreover, Chryst served as Mid-American Conference commissioner from 1999-2009 and from 2004-08 he overlapped Phillips’ tenure as athletic director at MAC member Northern Illinois. Chryst's brother Paul is Wisconsin’s head football coach.

Other FishBait executives involved include the group's chief creative officer, Rick Jones, and advisor Pete Derzis, ESPN’s former senior VP of college sports programming.

Former conference commissioners Jim Delany (Big Ten) and Kevin Weiberg (Big 12) have been advising Phillips for more than a year as he evaluates the ACC’s overall operation. Phillips has also empaneled three committees of athletic directors to examine sponsorships, revenue distribution formulas and football investment strategies.

The Big Ten and SEC’s revenue command over college athletics is not new and has not precluded the ACC from remaining nationally prominent in football, basketball and Olympic sports. But the Big Ten’s addition of USC and UCLA, and the SEC’s of Texas and Oklahoma, will widen the money gap.

On their most recent federal tax filings, for 2020-21, the SEC reported revenue of $833 million, the Big Ten $679.8 million and ACC $578.3 million. That equated to average per-school distributions of $54.6 million for the SEC, $47.9 million for the Big Ten and $36.1 million for the ACC.

The other Power Five conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12, were at $35.5 million and $19.8 million, respectively, the latter disparity rooted in the Pac-12’s strict pandemic cautions.

While its Power Five peers have been, or are, negotiating new media rights deals, the ACC is contracted with ESPN through 2035-36, an extended term ESPN insisted upon in return for launching the ACC Network in 2019.

Full national carriage of the ACC Network, completed by November’s announced agreement with Xfinity Comcast, will bump the conference’s annual per-school distribution by several million dollars, but Phillips, a member of the NCAA’s transformation committee, has always acknowledged that more must be done.