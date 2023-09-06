The ACC announced its expansion plans — adding Stanford, Cal and SMU — giving the league 18 schools, then kicked off the season. Tech beat ODU while UVa lost to Tennessee. But the further discussion about what comes next is the subject covered here in depth by longtime ACC reporting veterans David Teel and Mike Barber. Mike Szvetitz from FrontPageBets talks odds on the upcoming weekend.
About the podcast
Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.