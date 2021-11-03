ACC Power Poll: Week 10, Pittsburgh and UVA have power outages

3. North Carolina State: Despite all the injuries that have hit the Wolfpack, it registered a convincing home win over Louisville. That, combined with the earlier win over Clemson, has State positioned as the top threat to Wake Forest in the Atlantic. Assuming it can take care of business at Florida State this weekend, the Wolfpack’s Nov. 13 game at Wake will be a biggie.

4. Virginia: UVA narrowly holds onto the fourth spot in the poll despite a 66-49 loss at BYU that may also have cost the team Armstrong, who was making a bid to be the league’s player of the year. If Armstrong’s rib injury is serious – and if the Cavaliers can’t correct their defense – things could get ugly over the last month of the season. But for now, UVA still controls its own destiny in the Coastal.

5. Clemson: No, the Tigers didn’t exactly break out offensively in their 30-20 win over FSU, one that included just three offensive touchdowns for the victors. But with the running of Will Shipley, that unit may finally be forging an identity. Still, Clemson needs Wake to stumble once before the teams meet later this month for it to have a shot at a sixth straight division title.