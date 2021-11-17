ACC Power Poll: Week 12

4. Clemson: Don’t look now but the Tigers have won three straight – and scored 30 or more points in all three – as they get ready for their big games at home against Wake Forest and at rival South Carolina.

5. Virginia: Without Brennan Armstrong, UVA looked punchless and pedestrian against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Hard to envision the Cavaliers looking any different at Pittsburgh this weekend if Armstrong can’t go again, even with a shot at the Coastal title on the line.

6. Louisville: The Cardinals had lost four of their last five before absolutely putting it on Louisville this past weekend. Now, Malik Cunningham and company are one win away from becoming bowl eligible with Duke and Kentucky ahead.

7. North Carolina: The Tar Heels are the embodiment of average this season. Mack Brown’s crew has alternated wins each of the past eight weeks. Coming off a loss to Pittsburgh, UNC fans should feel good knowing the pattern dictates a win over Wofford on Saturday.

8. Boston College: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec (hand) is back in action and the Eagles are back on track. BC has won two straight since Jurkovec’s return. They’re already bowl eligible and finish with home games against Florida State and Wake Forest.