ACC Power Poll: Week 13

2. Clemson: The Tigers have found some offense just in the nick of time and by knocking off the league’s presumptive top team – Wake Forest – this week, Clemson has staked its claim to, yet again, being the conference’s best team.

3. Wake Forest: The question all year was, did Dave Clawson finally have a team built to go the distance? An odd non-conference loss to conference foe North Carolina was a red flag. Saturday’s loss to Clemson was a red light. Still, Wake doesn’t have to come to a full stop. Beat Boston College and it’ll end the Tigers’ run of divisional dominance.

4. North Carolina State: The Wolfpack overcame that early loss to Mississippi State and a slew of key injuries to hang around in the hunt for the Atlantic.

5. Virginia: Brennan Armstrong’s return instantly returned the offense to being one of the nation’s most explosive. Too bad Armstrong doesn’t play defense. That side of the ball, along with some ‘contributions’ from the special teams, sunk Virginia’s hopes of a Coastal title.

6. Louisville: Malik Cunningham is an undeniable star but the Cardinals only beat one ACC team with a winning record this season (Boston College, which is 6-5). Still, they bounced back from losses to North Carolina State and Clemson by routing Duke and Syracuse.