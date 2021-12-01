ACC Power Poll: Week 14

Wake Forest’s road win at Boston College officially gave it the Atlantic Division title, ending Clemson’s six-year streak of reaching the ACC championship game. The Demon Deacons will face Coastal champion Pittsburgh on Saturday in Charlotte.
Still, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers finished the regular season as the league’s hottest team, with five straight wins, including its convincing victory over Wake.
Clemson and Pittsburg are on winning streaks, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke are on losing slides, and our final Lee Enterprise ACC Power Poll reflects that.
1. Pittsburgh: Behind the league’s player of the year, star quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pitt captured its second Coastal title in the last four years, notched a 10-win season, and goes into the league title game on a four-game win streak.
2. Clemson: The Tigers got in gear just in in the nick of time and wrapped up the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Still, despite a win over Wake, Clemson finished a game back in the Atlantic standings.
3. Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have their first division crown since 2006 and just inked a contract extension with coach Dave Clawson. The wrapped up the Atlantic with a 41-10 road blowout of the Eagles.
4. North Carolina State: The Wolfpack closed out the regular season with a wild comeback win against rival North Carolina. Devin Leary threw for four touchdown passes and Emeka Emezie caught two late-fourth quarter scores to get North Carolina State to nine wins.
5. Miami: With wins in five of their last six games, the Hurricanes may have done enough to save Manny Diaz’s job, although that decision will be made by a new AD. Miami trounced Duke 47-10 in offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s final game before taking over at SMU.
6. Virginia Tech: The Hokies became bowl eligible and beat their rival, UVA, for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings with a 29-24 road win on Saturday. Then, Tuesday, the announced the hiring of new coach, Brent Pry, and the retention on Pry’s staff of interim coach J.C. Price. It was a good week for Virginia Tech.
7. North Carolina: The Tar Heels’ regular season ended the way their year started – with a disappointing loss in a Friday night game. Mack Brown’s team, nationally ranked and picked to win the Coastal in the preseason, dropped a close one to the rival Wolfpack and finished 6-6. Star quarterback Sam Howell didn’t make any of the three All-ACC teams.
8. Virginia: The schedule got tough toward the end for UVA and the Cavaliers didn’t respond well. Lopsided losses to ranked teams in BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh weren’t shocking. Being unable to beat the rival Hokies, in Charlottesville, was. At 6-6, it’s hard not to see this year – with all the excitement around quarterback Brennan Armstrong – as a disappointment.
9. Louisville: The Cardinals weren’t competitive in a 52-21 blowout loss to rival Kentucky. Louisville didn’t beat an ACC team with a winning record this year.
10. Florida State: The Seminoles last three games were decided by three points, including Saturday’s loss to Florida. Still, after opening 0-4, FSU salvaged its season.
11. Syracuse: A three-game slide to end the season turned up the heat under Dino Babers’s seat.
12. Boston College: The Eagles weren’t competitive against Wake Forest in a 41-10 loss to end the season, and finished 6-6, but gave coach Jeff Hafley an extension.
13. Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets lost their last six games, including getting blown out 100-0 combined by Notre Dame and Georgia in its final two games.
14. Duke: David Cutcliffe is stepping away from the Blue Devils after going 0-8 in league play this year.
