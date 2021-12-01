ACC Power Poll: Week 14

5. Miami: With wins in five of their last six games, the Hurricanes may have done enough to save Manny Diaz’s job, although that decision will be made by a new AD. Miami trounced Duke 47-10 in offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s final game before taking over at SMU.

6. Virginia Tech: The Hokies became bowl eligible and beat their rival, UVA, for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings with a 29-24 road win on Saturday. Then, Tuesday, the announced the hiring of new coach, Brent Pry, and the retention on Pry’s staff of interim coach J.C. Price. It was a good week for Virginia Tech.

7. North Carolina: The Tar Heels’ regular season ended the way their year started – with a disappointing loss in a Friday night game. Mack Brown’s team, nationally ranked and picked to win the Coastal in the preseason, dropped a close one to the rival Wolfpack and finished 6-6. Star quarterback Sam Howell didn’t make any of the three All-ACC teams.

8. Virginia: The schedule got tough toward the end for UVA and the Cavaliers didn’t respond well. Lopsided losses to ranked teams in BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh weren’t shocking. Being unable to beat the rival Hokies, in Charlottesville, was. At 6-6, it’s hard not to see this year – with all the excitement around quarterback Brennan Armstrong – as a disappointment.