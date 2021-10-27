ACC Power Poll, Week 9: The league's best teams are, somehow, Wake Forest, Pitt, and UVA

The top three teams in the league have begun to separate themselves from the pack in the Lee Enterprises ACC power poll. And just like nobody expected, they are Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Virginia.
A reminder: Clemson was picked as the preseason favorite to win the league title, followed by North Carolina and Miami. The Tigers lost to Pittsburgh this past weekend, their third defeat of the year.
Wake Forest received all by one of the first-place votes in this week’s poll. That one went to Pittsburgh.
Voters: John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Aaron McFarling and Michael Niziolek (Roanoke Times) and Ethan Joyce (Winston-Salem Journal).
1. Wake Forest: If Wake is dreaming, don’t wake it up yet. It’s still the clear-cut choice atop the power poll after a wild 70-56 win over Army, the Demon Deacons are one of just nine remaining undefeated FBS teams and the only squad 4-0 in ACC play. Sam Hartman’s big game against Army reminded everyone he belongs in the same discussion as Kenny Pickett and Brennan Armstrong for player of the year consideration.
2. Pittsburgh: Pickett’s charge continues. In leading the Panthers past once-mighty Clemson, Pickett and company have cleared what was still perceived as their most significant hurdle. The only other team undefeated in ACC play, Pittsburgh’s Nov. 20 home game against Virginia is shaping up to be an ultra-important affair.
3. Virginia: The Cavaliers are hot, hot, hot, hot. That’s one hot for each of their four straight wins. Sure, the back-to-back road conquests of Miami and Louisville required their opponent to miss a game-winning field goal try at the gun, and no, Saturday night’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech was not a thing of beauty. But Armstrong continues to put up monster numbers in the passing game. If UVA can figure out the defensive side of the ball, it could still contend in the Coastal.
4. North Carolina State: It says a lot about the state of the league that State could come out flat and lose to a struggling Miami team and still be considered a Top 5 ACC team. But really, it’s hard to find teams deserving of much praise after the top three right now. The Wolfpack, who lost linebacker Payton Wilson early in the year, lost linebacker Isaiah Moore on Saturday.
5. Clemson: Just like North Carolina State, Clemson remains in the Top 5 largely thanks to a dearth of quality teams to take its place. The Tigers still have no answers on the offensive side of the football and the defense failed to dominate against Pickett and the Panthers. They have a trio of winnable games before the showdown with Wake Forest on Nov. 20, but time is running out for Clemson to get its act together.
6. Louisville: The Cardinals notched a convincing win over Boston College in a game where Malik Cunningham was as bad throwing the ball (9 for 17 and two interceptions) as he was good running it (133 yards and three touchdowns). Louisville’s season may be made or broken the next two games, when it faces North Carolina State and Clemson.
7. North Carolina: Every time we bury the Tar Heels, they pick up a win. And every time we dig them up, they give us a reason to bury them again. This past weekend, North Carolina had an open date giving it a chance to regroup for a stretch of games that could finally put it down for good – at Notre Dame, versus Wake Forest, and at Pittsburgh.
8. Miami: A preseason pick to rival North Carolina for the Coastal title, the Hurricanes are instead jockeying with the Tar Heels in the middle of the pack. Still, the win over North Carolina State shows that Manny Diaz’s club at least hasn’t checked out early.
9. Florida State: The Seminoles may end up being the best ACC team in the state of Florida, a backhanded compliment if ever there was one. FSU has won three straight – over Syracuse, North Carolina and UMass.
10. Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host the Hokies on Saturday in what figures to be a ho-hum matchup of wildly mediocre Techs. A flurry at the finish, including recovering a pair of onside kicks, made this past weekend’s loss at UVA look far more competitive than it really was.
11. Syracuse: The Orange finally squeezed enough out of an effort to win a close game. After three straight ACC losses, each by three points, Syracuse got a 45-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to play to beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium. The win cooled Dino Babers's hot-seat but turned the flames up to high under Justin Fuente.
12. Boston College: That 4-0 start that had everyone fawning over Jeff Hafley feels like it happened a pandemic ago. Three straight losses in ACC play and the Eagles sound like a team that’s running out of hits to play. The offense that averaged 41.3 points per game over the four non-conference contests has averaged only 11.3 points per game in league play.
13. Virginia Tech: If you thought things couldn’t get any uglier for Fuente and the Hokies, check out Saturday when they blew a 9-point lead with five minutes to play at home to Syracuse. The crowd chanted “Fire Fuente” and the loss certainly turned up the heat on the embattled coach.
14. Duke: If Wake Forest was a virtual lock for the top spot in the power poll, the Blue Devils are an even more unrivaled choice for the bottom. 0-3 in league play and no real reason to think that will change any time soon.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber