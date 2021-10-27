ACC Power Poll, Week 9: The league's best teams are, somehow, Wake Forest, Pitt, and UVA

3. Virginia: The Cavaliers are hot, hot, hot, hot. That’s one hot for each of their four straight wins. Sure, the back-to-back road conquests of Miami and Louisville required their opponent to miss a game-winning field goal try at the gun, and no, Saturday night’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech was not a thing of beauty. But Armstrong continues to put up monster numbers in the passing game. If UVA can figure out the defensive side of the ball, it could still contend in the Coastal.

4. North Carolina State: It says a lot about the state of the league that State could come out flat and lose to a struggling Miami team and still be considered a Top 5 ACC team. But really, it’s hard to find teams deserving of much praise after the top three right now. The Wolfpack, who lost linebacker Payton Wilson early in the year, lost linebacker Isaiah Moore on Saturday.

5. Clemson: Just like North Carolina State, Clemson remains in the Top 5 largely thanks to a dearth of quality teams to take its place. The Tigers still have no answers on the offensive side of the football and the defense failed to dominate against Pickett and the Panthers. They have a trio of winnable games before the showdown with Wake Forest on Nov. 20, but time is running out for Clemson to get its act together.