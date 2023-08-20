When ACC officials commenced expansion talks this summer, a source suggested that the conference’s presidents and chancellors were more enthusiastic than the athletic directors. The assessment was accurate and logical.

Presidents value academic prestige, and the league’s primary membership candidates, Stanford and California Berkeley, check that box like few others. Moreover, since ACC bylaws grant presidents the sole authority to invite schools, momentum coalesced around the Cardinal and Bears, with Southern Methodist on the fringe.

Here’s another twist: Four ACC presidents and one athletic director, each of whom backs expansion, attended Stanford or Cal.

Intriguing? Sheer coincidence? You be the judge.

But also realize that college sports media teems with folks who chronicle their alma maters — some occasionally, others exclusively. The group includes me, a James Madison graduate.

Do those affiliations, no matter how distant, cloud our judgments? At times, the answer is probably yes.

We can only hope that the ACC presidents, in rendering a decision that impacts thousands of current and future athletes and coaches, not to mention legions of fans, summon clarity.

ACC bylaws require a three-quarters supermajority to expand, which equates to at least 12 of the conference’s 15 presidents — schools are considered individually, not in packages. To date, the “yes” camp is at least one vote shy.

Those advocating for Stanford and Cal, according to sources, include the following presidents:

Virginia Tech’s Tim Sands earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Cal and remained in Berkeley for his master’s and Ph.D. work in materials science. His time there coincided with the Bears’ iconic 1982 football victory over the Cardinal that ended with Cal returning a squib kick for a touchdown as Stanford’s band streamed onto the field.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, the only ACC official to publicly endorse the conference inviting the Cardinal and Bears, graduated from Stanford’s law school.

Whether expansion advocates can influence opponents such as Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State remains unknown. Also unclear: Could Stanford and Cal, possibly in concert with SMU, make such dramatic financial concessions — think not accepting any conference revenue for five or more years — change minds?

If ESPN paid the ACC pro-rata shares of television revenue for each new school, such an arrangement would give the league’s current members additional money to divide among themselves. And as we’ve learned over the decades, television rights fees are the primary consideration in conference realignment.

Another lesson from past expansions: Regardless of conference, these debates can become public and/or contentious.

In 2011, the Pac-12 contemplated pillaging the Big 12 for Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech. But then-commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement saying the Pac-12 was content.

Similarly, the Big 12 in 2016 vetted more than a dozen expansion candidates from Group of Five conferences before opting to remain at 10 members.

Twenty years ago this summer, we in the commonwealth lived a whirlwind as the ACC openly courted the Big East’s Syracuse, Boston College and Miami, only to have politicians such as then-Virginia Gov. Mark Warner dictate that UVa’s support of expansion be contingent on Virginia Tech’s inclusion.

The ACC subsequently invited Tech and Miami, followed months later by Boston College. Not until 2011, eight years later, did the league welcome Syracuse, along with Pitt.

Given those machinations, it should surprise no one, as Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde first reported, that Stanford has deployed former Secretary of State and College Football Playoff selection committee member Condoleezza Rice to lobby ACC officials on the Cardinal’s behalf. Rice directs Stanford’s Hoover Institution and served as the university’s provost.

Meanwhile, former President George W. Bush is pitching SMU, home to his presidential library and alma mater of his wife, Laura.

How influential, if at all, they have been remains to be seen. So until resolution, bank on relentless social media speculation, some informed, some not so much.

All of which make realignment as a summer diversion much less entertaining than the final season of “Ted Lasso.”

