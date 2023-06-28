Since all national championships are not created equal, the ACC’s gold-standard school year remains 2018-19.

League teams swept the most coveted titles — take a bow, Clemson football and Virginia men’s basketball — hoisted four other NCAA trophies and led Division I with four top-10 finishes in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings.

But 2022-23 will also long be remembered in ACC circles.

No Division I conference won more NCAA team championships than the ACC’s nine, the most for the league in its 70 years. Virginia, North Carolina and Notre Dame were among 11 Division I schools to earn multiple national titles, and despite not cutting down the nets at either event, the ACC was the only conference represented at basketball’s Final Four (Miami) and Women’s Final Four (Virginia Tech).

Women’s teams accounted for five of the league’s nattys: Virginia swimming, North Carolina tennis and field hockey, Wake Forest golf and N.C. State cross country. Virginia tennis, Syracuse soccer and Notre Dame lacrosse were the men’s champions, while Notre Dame won a co-ed title in fencing.

For the first time in nine years, and the fifth since the conference’s 1953 founding, two NCAA finals matched ACC rivals: Notre Dame-Duke in men’s lacrosse, and North Carolina-N.C. State in women’s tennis.

The championships ranged from dominant to harrowing.

Virginia lapped the field again in collecting a third consecutive women’s swimming title. Conversely, Syracuse won its first men’s soccer championship in a penalty-kick shootout versus Indiana, and UNC’s field hockey conquest of Northwestern came on an Erin Matson goal with 79 seconds remaining.

Reflecting the perennial excellence of ACC women’s athletes, six females received national player of the year honors: UVa’s Kate Douglass (swimming), N.C. State’s Katelyn Tuohy (cross country), Clemson’s Valerie Cagle (softball), North Carolina’s Matson and Fiona Crawley (tennis), and Duke’s Michelle Cooper (soccer).

That collection left voters for the ACC’s Female Athlete of the Year myriad options, all of them worthy. Torn among Douglass, Tuohy and Crawley — Carolina nominated Crawley instead of Matson — I checked the box for Douglass, who won three individual events and contributed to four relay victories at the NCAA meet.

Remarkably, Matson immediately transitioned from iconic player to rookie head coach, succeeding Hall of Famer Karen Shelton, who steered the Tar Heels to 10 NCAA championships in her 42 seasons. Extra-large shoes to fill, especially with no Matson clone on the roster.

(Voted Division I’s top men’s lacrosse player, Duke’s Brennan O’Neill is a stellar candidate for ACC Male Athlete of the Year.)

Amid such individual and collecetive accomplishment, the ACC in 2022-23 endured a second consecutive College Football Playoff omission. Every other Power Five conference except the SEC has experienced that multi-year disappointment, but viewing the enterprise’s most important postseason from afar hurts not only the league’s image but also finances.

That’s what makes 2018-19 such a benchmark for the ACC. Winning football and men’s basketball national championships in the same academic year is rare for any league.

The only conferences to attain that double in the last four decades are the ACC and SEC. The ACC hit in 2016-17 with Clemson football and UNC hoops, the SEC in 2006-07 (Florida and Florida) and 2011-12 (Alabama and Kentucky).

Also rare: Winning multiple national titles in consecutive years. Discounting pandemic-interrupted 2019-20, UVa has done so in four straight academic years, a feat only Stanford can match.

Outside the ACC, the schools to earn multiple NCAA team titles in 2022-23 were:

Texas (women’s volleyball and women’s outdoor track), Arkansas (men’s and women’s indoor track), Oklahoma (softball and women’s gymnastics), Florida (men’s outdoor track and men’s golf), UCLA (men’s volleyball and women’s soccer), Stanford (men’s gymnastics, women’s water polo and rowing), Cal-Berkeley (men’s swimming and men’s water polo) and LSU (baseball and women’s basketball).

Realignment, financial and regulatory drama continues to affect every Division I institution and conference, some more than others. But those evergreen topics are for another day.

Let’s be grateful for another riveting year of college sports, which concluded with a bonkers Men’s College World Series, where LSU claimed its sixth baseball national championship.

The MCWS’ first 14 games were decided by a combined 28 runs — UVa lost a pair of one-run decisions — the last two of the LSU-Florida championship series by a combined 34.

Bonkers, indeed.