ACC roundup: King leads Miami past NC State in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — Quarterback D’Eriq King accounted for 535 total yards and threw for five touchdowns to keep the No. 11 Miami Hurricanes’ hopes for a spot in the ACC Championship Game alive after they were in danger of a second conference defeat for much of Friday night.

King’s 430 passing yards and 105 rushing made up for a Miami defense that had breakdown after breakdown in a 44-41 final at Carter-Finley Stadium where UM had 11players unavailable, including star junior tight end Brevin Jordan.

The Hurricanes (6-1, 5-1 ACC) can still get a rematch with No. 1 Clemson, which handed them their lone defeat, if they win out and get some help.

King was 31-of-41 passing with five touchdown passes. Michael Harley led UM with eight receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns, his second was the game-winner as he broke free over the middle for a 54-yard score.

N.C. State (4-3, 4-3) quarterback Bailey Hockman went 19 of 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, but the Hurricanes were finally able to get to him late as DJ Ivey intercepted a tipped ball after the King-to-Harley touchdown. King picked up a first down rushing to then seal it with kneel downs.