ACC roundup: King leads Miami past NC State in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — Quarterback D’Eriq King accounted for 535 total yards and threw for five touchdowns to keep the No. 11 Miami Hurricanes’ hopes for a spot in the ACC Championship Game alive after they were in danger of a second conference defeat for much of Friday night.
King’s 430 passing yards and 105 rushing made up for a Miami defense that had breakdown after breakdown in a 44-41 final at Carter-Finley Stadium where UM had 11players unavailable, including star junior tight end Brevin Jordan.
The Hurricanes (6-1, 5-1 ACC) can still get a rematch with No. 1 Clemson, which handed them their lone defeat, if they win out and get some help.
King was 31-of-41 passing with five touchdown passes. Michael Harley led UM with eight receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns, his second was the game-winner as he broke free over the middle for a 54-yard score.
N.C. State (4-3, 4-3) quarterback Bailey Hockman went 19 of 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, but the Hurricanes were finally able to get to him late as DJ Ivey intercepted a tipped ball after the King-to-Harley touchdown. King picked up a first down rushing to then seal it with kneel downs.
North Carolina 56, Duke 24: The Tar Heels scored at just about every opportunity for a half and steamrolled the rival Blue Devils on Saturday, rebounding from a devastating loss a week earlier.
Javonte Williams scored four first-half touchdowns and North Carolina made amends for a stunning setback to Virginia last weekend. Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Tar Heels (5-2, 5-2). Williams gained 151 rushing yards on 12 carries as part of North Carolina’s output of 573 yards of total offense.
Duke quarterback Chase Brice was 11-for-23 for 155 yards. Teammate Mataeo Durant gained 132 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils (2-6, 1-6) are guaranteed a losing regular-season record for the third time in five seasons.
Boston College 16, Syracuse 13: The Eagles had all they could handle from a one-win Orange team that had lost four straight, but kicker Aaron Boumerhi helped keep Syracuse at bay.
BC (5-3, 4-3) was clinging to a 13-6 lead when Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker lost a fumble with about 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The takeaway led to Boumerhi’s 22-yard, game-clinching field goal to down the Orange (1-7, 1-6).
Zay Flowers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass just before halftime and Boumerhi also kicked field goals from 33 and 34 yards. The Eagles held Syracuse to 240 yards total offense.
The Syracuse defense held quarterback Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles’ passing game, third in the ACC at 268 yards a game, to 208 yards through the air. Syracuse freshman JaCobian Morgan was 19-of-30 passing for 188 yards with one interception and a touchdown pass.
Pittsburgh 41, Florida State 17: Nick Patti had two touchdown runs, Kenny Pickett added a 10-yard TD run and the Panthers capitalized on short fields to defeat the Seminoles, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Pickett completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards, connecting with freshman Jordan Addison a season-high 11 times for 127 yards. Patti came off the bench to score touchdowns from 1 and 2 yards for Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-4).
Jordan Travis had an 88-yard TD run, but Florida State (2-5, 1-5) had just 58 yards on their other 34 carries.