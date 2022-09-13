ACC schedule to challenge UVA in mid-January

CHARLOTTESVILLE – What do ACC basketball coaches look for when the league releases its schedule? Long streaks on the road. Quick turnarounds between games. Particularly challenging stretches.

Overall, Virginia’s Tony Bennett should be fairly pleased with the slate the conference handed down to his Cavaliers on Monday.

Arguably the toughest stretch for UVa – which returns its top six scorers from last year’s NIT quarterfinal team – will come in an 11-day span in mid-January, starting with a Tuesday, Jan. 10 home game against North Carolina. Led by Richmond native Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels played in the national title game last season and, with Bacot back, are the odds-on preseason favorite to win the ACC this year.

That’s followed by a trip to deep, talented and athletic Florida State on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Next comes a Wednesday night home game against rival Virginia Tech, the defending conference tournament champions, on Jan. 18, followed by a road game at Wake Forest – one of the biggest surprises in the league last season – on Sat., Jan. 21.

Navigating that stretch successfully could have UVa in line to contend for its sixth ACC regular-season title in the past nine years.

UVa’s home conference games are Florida State (Dec. 3), Syracuse (Jan. 7), North Carolina (Jan. 10), Virginia Tech (Jan. 18), Boston College (Jan. 28), North Carolina State (Feb. 7), Duke (Feb. 11), Notre Dame (Feb. 18), Clemson (Feb. 28) and Louisville (March 4).

The road games are at Miami (Dec. 20), Georgia Tech (Dec. 31), Pittsburgh (Jan. 3), Florida State (Jan. 14), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), Syracuse (Jan. 30), Virginia Tech (Feb. 4), Louisville (Feb. 15), Boston College (Feb. 22) and North Carolina (Feb. 25).

Here are four other takeaways from the Cavaliers’ 2021-22 conference schedule.

1) Full strength arenas for the rivalry: Both UVa’s home game against rival Virginia Tech (Jan. 18) and its road date with the Hokies in Blacksburg (Feb. 4) fall when school is in session and student sections should be packed and boisterous.

It’s always disappointing when a Commonwealth Clash takes place during the schools’ winter breaks, but this year’s schedule avoids that.

2) Little Big Monday love: After playing three ESPN Big Monday games the past two seasons, UVa only makes one appearance in the league’s showcase time slot – at Syracuse on Jan. 30. While coaches often dread the quick turnaround posed by playing Saturday and then Monday, fans love the Big Monday experience. Last season, UVa went 2-1 in ACC play on Monday nights, beating Louisville and winning at Duke but losing to Virginia Tech.

3) Road warriors: The Cavaliers only face back-to-back road games twice in the upcoming season.

They play at Syracuse on Jan. 30, where they’ve won their last four visits to the Dome, then travel to Virginia Tech five days later.

Virginia is 10-18 all-time at Cassell Coliseum.

More of a travel grind, UVA plays at North Carolina three days after making a Feb. 22 trip to Boston College. It is 4-3 against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill the last 10 years, and 4-2 against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill during that span.

Last season, Virginia went 7-6 on the road, including a 74-58 beating at UNC.

4) No more K: When Duke comes to Charlottesville on Feb. 11 – a possible ESPN College Gameday spot – the Blue Devils will be coached by Jon Scheyer, who took over for the retired Mike Krzyzewski, a favorite villain for the John Paul Jones Arena crowd.

For the record, Krzyzewski lost both his first Duke-Virginia game (Dec. 12, 1980 in Durham) and his first Duke game at UVa (Jan. 31, 1981). In fact, Krzyzewski lost his first 10 games against the Cavaliers, if you count a loss with Army in 1979. Still, the Hall of Famer ended his career with a 59-21 mark against UVa.