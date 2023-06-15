Kentucky hasn’t played at Cameron Indoor Stadium since two months before John Calipari was born. Moreover, Calipari’s Hall of Fame coaching journey has never steered him to Duke’s iconic arena — neither as an assistant at Kansas and Pitt, nor in big-whistle gigs at Massachusetts, Memphis and UK.

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge could fill those voids.

A collaboration among ESPN and the conferences, the pairings figure to be unveiled within the month. But why wait?

With only the College World Series remaining on the 2022-23 college sports calendar, let’s envision some compelling basketball games for the week after Thanksgiving.

Alas, there are parameters.

First, since the SEC has 14 teams this season — Texas and Oklahoma join next year — one of the ACC’s 15 will sit out, as was the case with the old ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Fresh off a 4-28 finish, Louisville is the logical omission.

Further, previously scheduled non-conference matchups such as Virginia-Florida and Virginia Tech-South Carolina won’t be repeated in the Challenge. Moreover, regular-season tournaments could produce ACC versus SEC clashes such as North Carolina-Arkansas, Syracuse-Tennessee, N.C. State-Vanderbilt, Wake Forest-LSU and Virginia Tech-Texas A&M.

So for at least this year, don’t expect Tech to be paired against A&M and former Hokies coach Buzz Williams. Both of those clubs are competing at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, where the field also includes VCU.

And with Tennessee perhaps the SEC preseason favorite, a UT-VT matchup appears unlikely — the Vols and Hokies, though, haven’t met since 1994, and the Challenge will be a convenient way to correct that oversight.

On to the projections:

TEXAS A&M AT VIRGINIA: Since Williams and Tony Bennett were the coaches in the only Tech-UVa game to showcase top-10 Associated Press teams — the No. 4 Cavaliers dusted the No. 9 Hokies in 2019 — let’s reunite them. We might also see UVa’s Reece Beekman defend A&M’s Tyrece Radford, a Virginia Tech transfer.

Programming note I: Sending Kentucky to Virginia in a future Challenge also would be fun. The Wildcats defeated the Cavaliers in UVa’s first game at University Hall, Dec. 4, 1965. Kentucky’s Pat Riley and Louie Dampier, both since enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, scored 29 and 22 points, respectively, in that contest.

VIRGINIA TECH AT FLORIDA: The Gators haven’t reached the NCAA tournament since defeating the Hokies in the first round of the 2021 Indianapolis bubble. Both programs leaned into the transfer portal this offseason, Tech most notably for Robbie Beran (Collegiate School/Northwestern), Florida for Zyon Pullin (UC Riverside).

Programming note II: The ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge ought to stage a rematch of LSU’s Final Four victory over Tech. Angel Reese. Elizabeth Kitley. Sign me up.

SOUTH CAROLINA AT N.C. STATE: These former ACC rivals haven’t met since 2007 and haven’t played in Raleigh since 2002. And just for kicks, stage this game at Reynolds Coliseum, site of many of their ACC duels.

CLEMSON AT ALABAMA: Football schools that boast all-conference basketball talents such as Tigers forward PJ Hall and Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears.

TENNESSEE AT NORTH CAROLINA: Vols coach Rick Barnes departed Clemson and the ACC in 1998, but rest assured Tar Heels faithful still remember his run-ins with Dean Smith. Conversely, they undoubtedly celebrated in March when Tennessee dismissed Duke from the NCAA tournament.

If ESPN passes on Kentucky-Duke, the network could opt for Tennessee-Duke and then pair the Wildcats against the Tar Heels.

MIAMI AT ARKANSAS: The Hurricanes are the lone ACC program to reach each of the last two Sweet 16s. The same applies to the Razorbacks in the SEC, and both appear positioned to contend again thanks to veterans such as Miami's Norchad Omier and Arkansas' El Ellis.

VANDERBILT AT WAKE FOREST: The SEC’s 2023 co-Coach of the Year — Vandy’s Jerry Stackhouse shared the honor with Williams — against the ACC’s 2022 Coach of the Year (Steve Forbes).

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT PITT: After their wild NCAA First Four encounter in March — the Panthers survived 21 lead changes and nine ties to win 60-59 — reuniting these programs eight months later makes perfect sense.

FLORIDA STATE AT MISSOURI: Tigers coach Dennis Gates served as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton with the Seminoles from 2011-19.

NOTRE DAME AT LSU: The Brian Kelly Bowl.

GEORGIA TECH AT AUBURN: Other than Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have played no other non-ACC opponent more often than the Tigers (113 times). But the teams haven’t met since 1987.

GEORGIA AT BOSTON COLLEGE: The Bulldogs have earned two NCAA tournament bids in the last 15 years, the Eagles one.

SYRACUSE AT OLE MISS: Two programs in the midst of regime change as Adrian Autry takes over the Orange, Chris Beard the Rebels.

KENTUCKY AT DUKE: This would be not only the Wildcats’ first game at Cameron since December 1958, but also a matchup of the nation’s Nos. 1 and 2 recruiting classes.

Programming note III: Arkansas ought to be another future Challenge opponent for the Blue Devils. The programs haven’t met since the Razorbacks’ 1994 victory in the NCAA final.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge ran 23 years, more than long enough, and was a casualty of the Big Ten excluding ESPN from its new television packages. The SEC will bring some freshness, plus top-shelf hoops, to the event.

“It will probably gain a little more interest,” Forbes said, “now that you’ve got some teams coming that you haven’t seen in a while.”

