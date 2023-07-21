Cord-cutters — the population grows daily — may have been unable to view last season’s telecasts of Virginia Tech’s sold-out football game versus Miami, both of the men’s basketball matchups between Virginia and Boston College, and scores of other ACC events that aired on regional sports networks.

That inconvenience/confusion/annoyance has vanished.

Starting in September, the limited package of ACC football and basketball contests produced by Raycom Sports and long shown on cable via regional sports networks (RSNs) is shifting to The CW Network, a platform accessible via every television preference: broadcast affiliates, leading cable and satellite providers, and streaming on The CW’s free app.

“As has been documented, the present model is rapidly dissolving, and that’s created opportunities for us and others,” said Dennis Miller, The CW president. “The reach of broadcast and specifically The CW was probably one of the drivers as to why the conference and Raycom wanted to strike a deal and move quickly here. The regional sports networks are dealing with the natural decline of the cable universe now.”

The four-year agreement doesn’t alter the conference’s balance sheet — there’s no revenue gained or lost, sources said — but embodies the fan-friendly mantra that sports enterprises often voice.

“The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said last week in a statement. “We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

Similarly, the ACC in 2023 made early round games of its baseball and women’s basketball tournaments more accessible by shifting them from RSNs to the ACC Network.

Launched in 2006 and the origin of popular series such as “The Vampire Diaries,” The CW first delved into sports programming in January with LIV Golf. ACC football and basketball represent the network’s second live sports acquisition.

“There is a very strong desire to really build live sports into The CW for the first time and take care of our broadcasters and advertisers,” Miller said. “Live is what we know works in broadcast, so we are in conversations with lots of leagues and teams right now.”

ACC football and basketball were on the market thanks to a bankruptcy.

Though ESPN owns the ACC’s primary media rights until 2036, the league has remained connected with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Raycom, which began producing conference events during the early 1980s. In a long-running arrangement that extends through 2027, Raycom annually sublicenses from ESPN and produces a package of ACC content.

But cord-cutting has crippled Bally Sports’ RSNs, and earlier this year Bally’s parent company, Diamond Sports Group, filed for bankruptcy. When a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge nullified the Diamond-Raycom deal this month, Raycom needed a new partner.

The CW was a seamless fit. Atlanta-based Gray Television purchased Raycom in January 2019 and has long-standing ties with Nexstar Media Group, which purchased 75% of The CW last October.

“So it was a natural connection for the leadership at Gray Television and Nexstar to talk about the ACC opportunity for The CW,” Raycom CEO Hunter Nickell said. “That’s where it took off. When there was mutual interest, things moved quickly, which was great.”

The first of The CW’s 13 football games will be Pitt’s Sept. 9 home date with Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati. The RSN football package was 17 games, which last season included Virginia Tech versus Miami, Georgia Tech and Duke, and Virginia against Richmond, Duke and Miami.

The 13 games represent 11.7% of the ACC’s 112-game inventory (56 conference and 56 non-conference).

A reflection of moving the events from the RSNs to an over-the-air network with midweek, prime-time programming obligations, The CW’s 37 basketball telecasts (28 men’s and nine women’s) will air solely on weekends.

The RSNs last season televised 68 basketball games (43 men’s and 25 women’s), including Virginia Tech’s men at Wake Forest, Syracuse and Notre Dame, and Virginia’s women at Virginia Tech.

“With all of the sports tectonic plates shifting right now, (Gray and Raycom) brought to our attention that there was an opportunity to capture high-quality college football and basketball with the ACC,” Miller said. “We want to improve the value of the real estate on weekends for CW affiliates, so it lined up very nicely with our affiliate groups, including Gray and Sinclair and Nexstar and others. We quickly moved into negotiation mode.”

What happens to this collection of events after 2027?

Miller said The CW’s focus is the present and that the network’s production team with huddle with Raycom’s next week during the ACC’s annual preseason football gathering in Charlotte.

Raycom's Nickell teased some programming innovations but did not reveal specifics.

“We’re learning,” Miller said. “We’re going to get better and better at being a platform for sports. I’m really confident this will be a long-term play for us, but I haven’t had time to focus on 2027 yet. ...

“We’re highly focused on how to continually evolve the presentation of sports to make it a great experience for today’s more sophisticated consumer.”

