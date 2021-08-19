ACC's fall protocols include forfeits, double-forfeits and mandatory testing for unvaccinated personnel

Thursday’s news will be well-received within Virginia’s football program. Coach Bronco Mendenhall has often said that forfeits should have been declared last year when teams could not play.

During a Wednesday media op, Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente said the Hokies anticipated that forfeits would be part of the conference’s 2020-21 guidelines.

Virginia Tech and UVA are among the six, of 14, ACC football schools that are requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated — waivers for religious or medical reasons are available. The others are Duke, Wake Forest, Boston College and Syracuse.

Meanwhile, the conference’s medical advisory group adjusted testing protocols “based on the lessons learned last year, the availability of vaccines and the current state of the pandemic,” the panel’s chairman, Dr. Cameron Wolfe of Duke, said in a news release.

Wolfe works in the infectious disease division at Duke University Medical Center.