ACC's return to divisions means a return to Coastal chaos for UVA, Virginia Tech

Of course, optimism overflows in the preseason, player and coach after player and coach Tuesday expressed their belief that their team will be a factor in the division, eager to play a season where COVID-19 isn’t overshadowing every practice, game and road trip.

“I think we were just holding on last year. Our mission was to find a way to play,” said Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, whose team is coming off a 5-6 campaign. “That will not be the case this year. This is a case where we can focus on the more fundamental things of team and give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

The league won’t release its official preseason poll until Monday, but that vote figures to mirror the Vegas odds – with Carolina the favorite, followed by Miami, Virginia Tech, UVA, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Duke.

Six of the seven Coastal teams – all except Duke – returns a quarterback who started at least five games for them last season, a group highlighted by North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Miami’s D’Eriq King and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

At UVA and Tech, Armstrong and Braxton Burmeister have the potential to become breakout stars. For both players, there’s a sense that how they play may dictate how well their teams are able to compete in the Coastal.