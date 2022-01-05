Ace Baldwin 3-pointer propels VCU to 53-52 win at Dayton in return to play

DAYTON — A VCU team coming off a 21-day break could be expected to have, and forgiven for having, some rust in a return to game action on Wednesday at Dayton.
And there were certainly moments of that, especially early — a missed layup here, an errant pass there. And, later, extended rough stretches from the field.
But, sometimes, one basket is all it takes. Ace Baldwin proved that Wednesday.
VCU, playing in its first game since Dec. 15 due to COVID-19 issues, emerged from its three-week slumber to beat the Flyers 53-52 at UD Arena on a go-ahead 3-pointer from Baldwin with 6.6 seconds to play.
It was the fourth straight win for VCU in the series.
“I just knew it was going in,” Baldwin said afterward.
It was a sort of accident, though, that Baldwin was left with the opportunity he got.
The Rams (8-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10), in the midst of a back-and-forth final stretch Wednesday — one that included 10 lead changes in the final 11:16 — found themselves down 52-50 with 23 seconds to play following a hectic sequence that put Dayton’s R.J. Blakney at the free throw line twice.
Blakney got to the stripe a first time with about 24 seconds to play, where he made the first free throw and missed the second. The Flyers (8-6, 0-1) secured the rebound after the miss, and Blakney was fouled again and went back to the line. He again made 1 of 2, and Dayton netted the 2-point lead.
Baldwin, afterward, got the ball back and began to push it up the court, before a VCU timeout with 14.2 seconds to play.
The play put in place during the breather was one the Rams have run before, Rhoades said. It was designed to have Vince Williams and Marcus Tsohonis come off screens, with Hason Ward going toward the basket, as another option.
Dayton had fouls to give, and coach Anthony Grant said afterward that the Flyers considered fouling.
“Didn’t want to take a silly foul. … We talked about, if they tried to attack right away, taking one if we felt like we needed to, to make them take it out of bounds,” Grant said.
But Dayton didn’t foul. And Baldwin said the play was really run for Williams in particular. But the Flyers blew the play up. Williams ended up stumbling to the ground.
It left Baldwin on an island by himself at the top of the key, Rhoades said. Baldwin dribbled closer to the arc, hit a hesitation dribble, then knocked down the shot.
Dayton couldn’t get a real look off in the frantic final seconds, and VCU players ran and hopped around the court in celebration as a deflated Dayton crowd exited.
"Great shot," Rhoades said of his words to Baldwin afterward,laughing. "Good players step up, big players step up. That's what you got to do."
Baldwin finished with 12 points and seven assists. He had a pair of 3s, the first one that gave VCU a 50-48 lead with 2:49 to play. Williams added 13 points, including three first-half 3-pointers. He also had 11 rebounds, for his first career double-double.
The final stretch Wednesday was characterized by frequent lead changes. Baldwin, with his first 3 of the game, swung the advantage back in VCU’s direction with a 3 at the 2:49 mark, which gave the Rams a 50-48 lead.
Toumani Camara finished with 16 points to lead Dayton. Daron Holmes II added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
It was just a 5-3 game, with Dayton leading, about six minutes in on Wednesday — both teams clearly trying to find their bearings. It was the Atlantic 10 opener for both squads — Dayton also had a lengthy break, having not played since Dec. 21. The Flyers’ first two league games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure.
Rhoades acknowledged the rust.
“We got tired, too, man. We were winded,” he said. “And so there was a lot of times where we were just standing around. Like, 'All right you go, I'll go, you go.' And it just wasn't a fluid game. Really for both teams, offensively.”
But VCU began to show some life when, in a quick series, it scored three straight baskets off Dayton turnovers, part of an 8-0 run, to take an 11-5 lead at the 12:11 mark.
From there, while both teams had their moments, consistent cohesion was lacking. Dayton caught up to VCU, tying it at 16 with 7:36 to play in the half, on the back of a 7-0 run. VCU pulled away once more with an 8-0 spurt capped by two of Williams’ three first-half 3-pointers.
But the Rams missed their final six attempts from the field to close the first half. And a 3-point play from Dayton’s Koby Brea helped the Flyers cut VCU’s lead from a first-half high of 7 to 4, 28-24, at the break.
VCU, even if the offensive execution wasn’t consistent, carried over quality defense from before the three-week hiatus. Defense has been the Rams’ foundation, and they forced a total of 15 Dayton turnovers Wednesday, 12 in the first half.
“It wasn’t our best defensive performance, but it was good enough to find a way to win,” Rhoades said.
VCU got to the free throw line just once, Wednesday, with 3:49 to play in the game. Williams made both attempts. Dayton was 19 of 27 at the line.
VCU will hit the road again Saturday, to face La Salle, a 2 p.m. tipoff.
“We did our part, we weren't complaining on the court,” Williams said of Wednesday’s outing. “We just stayed together, and we fought till the end. And then AB hit a great shot."
FG FT Reb
VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Ward 20 2-6 0-0 2-5 0 4 4
Williams 38 4-14 2-2 3-11 3 2 13
Baldwin 37 5-11 0-0 1-3 7 4 12
Curry 23 2-9 0-0 1-2 0 4 4
Tsohonis 25 2-6 0-0 0-1 2 0 5
DeLoach 19 2-2 0-0 1-4 0 3 4
Banks 18 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 0 5
Brown-Jones 12 3-4 0-0 1-2 1 1 6
Kern 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-59 2-2 9-29 14 20 53
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Williams 3-8, Baldwin 2-5, Tsohonis 1-3, Banks 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocks: 5. Turnovers: 11. Steals: 5.
FG FT Reb
DAYTON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Camara 35 6-10 2-2 1-5 3 1 16
Holmes 36 3-6 6-8 2-11 1 2 12
Blakney 32 2-6 5-10 1-5 0 0 10
Elvis 17 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Smith 37 3-6 5-6 0-1 2 4 11
Weaver 22 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Amzil 11 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Brea 6 1-2 1-1 0-1 0 0 3
Nwokeji 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Sissoko 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-39 19-27 6-28 10 10 52
Percentages: FG .385, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Camara 2-4, Blakney 1-4, Brea 0-1, Elvis 0-1, Weaver 0-2, Amzil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 5. Turnovers: 15. Steals: 5.
VCU 28 25 — 53
Dayton 24 28 — 52
