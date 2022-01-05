Ace Baldwin 3-pointer propels VCU to 53-52 win at Dayton in return to play

DAYTON — A VCU team coming off a 21-day break could be expected to have, and forgiven for having, some rust in a return to game action on Wednesday at Dayton.

And there were certainly moments of that, especially early — a missed layup here, an errant pass there. And, later, extended rough stretches from the field.

But, sometimes, one basket is all it takes. Ace Baldwin proved that Wednesday.

VCU, playing in its first game since Dec. 15 due to COVID-19 issues, emerged from its three-week slumber to beat the Flyers 53-52 at UD Arena on a go-ahead 3-pointer from Baldwin with 6.6 seconds to play.

It was the fourth straight win for VCU in the series.

“I just knew it was going in,” Baldwin said afterward.

It was a sort of accident, though, that Baldwin was left with the opportunity he got.

The Rams (8-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10), in the midst of a back-and-forth final stretch Wednesday — one that included 10 lead changes in the final 11:16 — found themselves down 52-50 with 23 seconds to play following a hectic sequence that put Dayton’s R.J. Blakney at the free throw line twice.