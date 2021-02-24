Ace Baldwin aced test for VCU Tuesday

The most memorable part of Ace Baldwin’s performance in VCU’s victory over Saint Louis Tuesday was the four free throws he hit in the final minute to push the Rams ahead.

But the free throws came at the end of what was a full, 40-minute outing for the freshman point guard, during which he scored a career-high 15 points and added seven assists to just two turnovers.

Looking at his performance as a whole, coach Mike Rhoades said afterward that he thought it was Baldwin’s best this season at “quarterbacking his team and being an extension of the coaching staff.”

Without Bones Hyland to spell him as the Rams’ primary ball handler, Baldwin stepped up to the plate.

“He kept talking the whole game,” Rhoades said. “When your point guard’s talking the whole game, that brings great confidence to your teammates."

Specifically, Rhoades said Baldwin made sure teammates were in the right places as the Rams switched up defenses Tuesday, including a 2-3 zone look that they started with.

Also, he was effective in communicating teammates’ matchups as VCU subbed players in and out frequently, Rhoades said. And he was on top of the plays the Rams were executing.