Ace Baldwin Jr.'s quarterback-like command a key for VCU in win at George Mason

FAIRFAX — The last assist was perhaps the most spectacular, one of Ace Baldwin Jr.’s final acts in one of the best outings he’s ever had at VCU.

With about six and a half minutes to play in VCU’s matchup at George Mason on Saturday, Baldwin grabbed a rebound. Meanwhile, teammate KeShawn Curry took off like a wide receiver running a go route, down the left side of the court.

Baldwin spotted him and, like a quarterback, delivered a strike from under the Patriots’ basket, that hit Curry in stride just outside of the Rams’ 3-point line. And, with a head of steam, Curry took one dribble and elevated for a dunk over George Mason’s Davonte Gaines that made the VCU bench jump up in unison.

It was Baldwin’s 10th assist of the day, which tied a career high and secured his first-ever double-double. The sophomore from Baltimore also scored a career-high 18 points, including 3 of 5 shooting beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. He swiped two steals, too.

But, stats aside, what VCU coach Mike Rhoades commended Saturday was Baldwin’s command of the game in the Rams’ 85-70 victory.

“He commands the game with or without the ball,” Rhoades said. “And then he has an edge on defense that he wants to guard whoever's the best player or whoever's scoring or the ball handler. And mess up the game. So he has that competitive edge.

“Typical Baltimore guard, right?”

And Baldwin didn’t just look like a quarterback on plays like his outlet pass to Curry. He was one.

The 6-1, 190-pound Baltimore native was a quarterback earlier in his athletic career. He told DMVelite in a 2019 interview that he was recruited to his high school, St. Frances Academy, as a quarterback.

He played on the varsity team as a freshman there, but decided to focus on basketball as he garnered more college attention there.

“He was a heck of a quarterback, before he fell in love with basketball,” Rhoades said. “You can see that.”

The quarterback background still seems to show up in particular in the form of Baldwin’s vision on the court and in the way he gets teammates involved.

Wing Vince Williams Jr. said Baldwin calls plays, and switches up plays called from the sideline sometimes, too — “audible,” Rhoades joked.

“Ace being our lead guy, getting everybody touches,” Williams said. “And then, once his shot comes, nine out of 10 [times] he’s going to knock it down.”

Baldwin was playing overall well before Saturday’s big day, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 steals and 4.8 assists to 4.2 turnovers in the stretch of five wins in six games that VCU carried into the George Mason matchup.

But Baldwin said he had been playing frustrated lately, not entirely happy with his performance. Rhoades, he said, preached to him to have fun.

And he seemed to have a lot of that on Saturday.

He continued to show the value of his leadership.

“Last year, Coach, he just gave me the keys right away,” Baldwin said. “And I think Coach is just trusting in me and believing in me.”