Ace Baldwin’s return adds important wrinkle offensively for VCU

Jayden Nunn, as a freshman, took much weight on his shoulders immediately this fall, assuming VCU’s starting point guard spot.
But, with Ace Baldwin’s return Wednesday against Jacksonville State, much weight was lifted off his shoulders, he said.
"I feel like that's the best point guard I've ever played with, I already know,” Nunn said of Baldwin after the game.
And VCU wants to take advantage of both of their talents simultaneously when it can, heightening a wrinkle coach Mike Rhoades values: having multiple ball handlers on the court at the same time.
Baldwin and Nunn started together on Wednesday, with Baldwin the designated primary ball handler but Nunn able to take control when needed. And wing Vince Williams, another starter, is a third key ball handler for the Rams.
“I love having multiple ball handlers on the court,” Rhoades said. “You can use different guys off ball screens, rearrange the offense and find different ways to attack.”
The Rams used multiple different configurations against JSU — besides the Baldwin and Nunn combo with Baldwin the primary ball handler, there was Marcus Tsohonis and Nunn together, with Nunn the primary handler. Tsohonis had mostly backed up Nunn at point guard entering Wednesday, though the two played some spurts together even before Baldwin’s return.
At another instance, Tsohonis was the primary handler with Josh Banks the shooting guard.
Nunn, discussing the benefits of he and Baldwin sharing the court, said opponents have to guard the two differently, with their respective approaches.
“So having us both come off the ball screen, it confuses the defense,” said Nunn, who has shown himself to be comfortable pulling up for midrange attempts.
It also, for Nunn, relieves the full-game responsibility of bringing the ball up the court and initiating the offense.
“Bringing the ball up a lot of times, it makes you tired,” Nunn said. “So, yeah, having [Baldwin] takes a lot of weight off my shoulders. I can have a lot of energy for the next play."
Baldwin’s minutes were limited to 20 on Wednesday, a restriction that will continue to be evaluated. Nunn played a game-high 35:41, and Tsohonis played 15:21.
With the multiple ball handler lineups Wednesday, VCU shot 46.2% from the field, the second -highest mark of the season, and turned the ball over a season-low 13 times.
It’s a benefit of Baldwin’s return that could continue to blossom as the season progresses.
“I love having two handlers,” Rhoades said. “We've had a lot of teams around here with two handlers. Been pretty good."