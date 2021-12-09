Ace Baldwin’s return adds important wrinkle offensively for VCU

Jayden Nunn, as a freshman, took much weight on his shoulders immediately this fall, assuming VCU’s starting point guard spot.

But, with Ace Baldwin’s return Wednesday against Jacksonville State, much weight was lifted off his shoulders, he said.

"I feel like that's the best point guard I've ever played with, I already know,” Nunn said of Baldwin after the game.

And VCU wants to take advantage of both of their talents simultaneously when it can, heightening a wrinkle coach Mike Rhoades values: having multiple ball handlers on the court at the same time.

Baldwin and Nunn started together on Wednesday, with Baldwin the designated primary ball handler but Nunn able to take control when needed. And wing Vince Williams, another starter, is a third key ball handler for the Rams.

“I love having multiple ball handlers on the court,” Rhoades said. “You can use different guys off ball screens, rearrange the offense and find different ways to attack.”