Ricky Rahne won’t forget his first year as Old Dominion’s football coach. The Monarchs canceled all fall sports Monday, with an eye on possible spring competition, if the public health crisis subsides and the NCAA approves such a move.
“We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” President John R. Broderick said in a school release.
Under Rahne, formerly Penn State’s offensive coordinator, the Monarchs compete on the FBS level, in Conference USA.
The decision was made in concert with Athletic Director Wood Selig, coaches, medical and public health experts and state and local officials, according to Broderick.
ODU is the 14th FBS school to announce it won’t play, following the University of Connecticut and the 12-team Mid-American Conference.
Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball also won’t compete this fall.
“This is just right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said in the school release. “After making this decision, I already feel a sense of relief. We’re not like the NBA. We can’t put our athletes and coaches and fans in a bubble, and we don’t have unlimited resources.”
That you ODU for making the right decision. NEW FLASH: Virginia Tech you too need to make this decision too as it is the right decision. No, ifs, ands, or buts!
