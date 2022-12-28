Add VUU's 'Circle Defense,' Barco-Stevens Hall. Sum is 27-game home win streak.

The last time Virginia Union lost at Barco-Stevens Hall was the opening home game of the 2019-20 season, against Catawba.

The Panthers have won 27 consecutive games in their tight, 2,500-seat arena on Lombardy Street heading into Friday’s 2 p.m. date against visiting Fairmont State.

The NCAA record for longest home winning streak among Division II men’s programs is held by Jefferson University of Philadelphia, which won 80 straight home games 1991-95.

If VUU (10-2) wants to take another stride toward that remarkable mark, it will need to lean on the uncommon – and effective - defense that Coach Jay Butler has employed since named in 2015 to lead his alma mater’s program. Fairmont State (8-3) averages 95 points, fifth among Division II teams.

Six Fighting Falcons average in double figures, and Fairmont State has made eight NCAA tournament appearances in the last 10 seasons.

In the NABC Division II Coaches Poll, Virginia Union is ranked No. 19, largely because the Panthers allowed an average of 62.5 points in their first 11 games while playing the “Circle Defense” that Butler learned as a VUU guard under his legendary coach, Dave Robbins.

“It’s like a 2-3 (zone), but can be like a 3-2,” said Butler.

As Panthers coach, Robbins went 713-194 from 1979 to 2008. Butler, a two-time Panthers captain, followed Robbins’ defense-first blueprint.

Union’s “Circle Defense,” a zone with man-to-man principles, has been compared to the zone Syracuse has played for decades under Coach Jim Boeheim, and the “Amoeba Defense” UNLV used under Coach Jerry Tarkanian during the '70s, '80s, and early '90s.

“That’s what we live by,” Butler said of VUU's trademark D.

The Panthers experienced a circle-breaking 45 minutes their last time out, losing 101-92 in overtime at Livingstone on Dec. 19. Butler noted that going into the Livingstone game, VUU was coming off a big overtime win at Winston-Salem State two days earlier. Additionally, the Panthers may have been peeking ahead to a holiday break that was to begin following the Livingstone game.

“We weren’t totally locked in. We weren’t focused,” said Butler. “Didn’t play our normal great defensive performance. We have to fine-tune some things on defense.”

There is strong motivation associated with each game this season for a Panthers team with six seniors. VUU lost in the CIAA championship game to Fayetteville State last season and Union’s 23-7 record was not judged sufficient to make the NCAA Division II tournament.

“We had a really good season, but we kind of had a sour taste in our mouth,” said Butler. “I think the guys are little more (aware) of taking it one game at a time. Each game is a big game for us when you’re looking at the big picture of trying to get into the NCAAs.”

The Panthers have played only three home games this season and their 7-2 record away from Barco-Stevens Hall is a reflection of the experience on this team, in Butler’s view.

Robert Osborne, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Hermitage High, leads VUU in scoring (18.5 ppg) and assists (3.5 apg), while averaging 9.3 rebounds. Raemaad Wright, a 6-7 senior, leads Union in rebounding (9.7 rpg) and scores 13 a game.

"I brag on (Osborne) all the time, and I told the guys before the season started, 'Robbie might be our best passer,'" said Butler. "A couple of the guys started laughing. At one point, Robbie was leading (the CIAA) in assists.

"He does a great job finding our shooters when (defenders) come down to double-team him. I trust him to make great decisions."