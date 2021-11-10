Adjusting to 'newness' proves too much for No. 25 UVA in loss to Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia added some promising new pieces to its basketball roster this offseason. Molding that roster into a team may take a little time.
UVA struggled defensively in the first half, then lost its way offensively in the final eight minutes as Navy upset the 25th ranked Cavaliers 66-58 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena, their first loss in a season-opener in the last nine years.
“The newness of our team, I think it showed,” said coach Tony Bennett, who fell to 11-2 in opening games at Virginia. “We weren’t as connected and collectively good defensively, and you press a little bit.”
Early on it showed in a defensively disappointing first half, one that saw Navy shoot 53.6% from the floor, go 8 for 12 from 3-point range and build a 42-35 lead at the break. Late in the game, it showed on the other end of the court, as the Midshipmen switched to a zone midway through the second half and Virginia hit just one of its final nine shots, committing four turnovers in the final seven minutes.
“We take this as a lesson,” said sophomore guard Reece Beekman, who scored 8 points to go with 6 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds. “It’s our first real game as a group.”
East Carolina transfer forward Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his UVA debut, helping his new team erase the seven-point halftime deficit. But the Cavaliers were never able to retake the lead and lost to Navy for the first time in the last nine meetings.
Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin struggled in his first game at Virginia, missing his first six attempts from 3-point range before knocking one down to cut the deficit to 64-58 with 14.2 seconds to play. In all, the Cavaliers went 4 for 15 from beyond the arc.
Navy, on the other hand, hit 11 of its 21 attempts from beyond the arc, with guard John Carter Jr. leading the way, hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 19 points. The Midshipmen, who notched their first win over a ranked opponent since David Robinson led them to a win over Syracuse in the 1986 NCAA tournament, also got 15 points from guard Sean Yoder, who hit all three of his 3-point tries.
“We wanted to keep it moving,” said Navy coach Ed Dechellis. “We were driving to pitch, driving to pitch. Get in the post, get it out of the post. And we made the shots.”
With a new-look, rebuilt roster, it was fair to wonder how long it might take before this year’s Virginia basketball team would be able to play UVA-level defense.
The answer, it turned out, was one half.
Navy managed just nine field goals in the second half, shooting 36% from the field and committing nine of their 17 turnovers after the break.
“I said, ‘Why did we wait til the second half to lay it down with that effort?” said Bennett. “They got whatever they wanted in the first half. In the second half, we started to resemble how we needed to play defensively. We were a little more aggressive, pressured the ball, got to shooters. I thought there was a little more urgency.”
But Virginia’s gains on the defensive end were offset by a lack of purpose offensively. Clark passed on at least two fairly open 3-point looks in the final five minutes, Gardner turned the ball over with UVA down 59-55 with 2:16 to play, his fifth give-away of the night, and Beekman committed an offensive foul to give Navy the ball back with 53 seconds left and Virginia trailing by six.
“I believe this will help us and we’ll grow going forward with it,” said Bennett. “But they showed some weaknesses that we have that we’ll just go to work on.”
Of course, Bennett had anticipated Navy – last year’s Patriot League champion – would provide stiff competition in the opener, and the rugged, mature Midshipmen didn’t disappoint on that front.
“I thought they were a lot tougher than us,” said Clark. “I think it was a good test for the team. Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to start, but it’s a long season.”
It continues Friday when Virginia hosts Radford and Navy welcomes Virginia Tech.
