Adjusting to 'newness' proves too much for No. 25 UVA in loss to Navy

Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin struggled in his first game at Virginia, missing his first six attempts from 3-point range before knocking one down to cut the deficit to 64-58 with 14.2 seconds to play. In all, the Cavaliers went 4 for 15 from beyond the arc.

Navy, on the other hand, hit 11 of its 21 attempts from beyond the arc, with guard John Carter Jr. leading the way, hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 19 points. The Midshipmen, who notched their first win over a ranked opponent since David Robinson led them to a win over Syracuse in the 1986 NCAA tournament, also got 15 points from guard Sean Yoder, who hit all three of his 3-point tries.

“We wanted to keep it moving,” said Navy coach Ed Dechellis. “We were driving to pitch, driving to pitch. Get in the post, get it out of the post. And we made the shots.”

With a new-look, rebuilt roster, it was fair to wonder how long it might take before this year’s Virginia basketball team would be able to play UVA-level defense.

The answer, it turned out, was one half.

Navy managed just nine field goals in the second half, shooting 36% from the field and committing nine of their 17 turnovers after the break.