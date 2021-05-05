After 2019 retirement, Flying Squirrels pitcher Joey Marciano enjoying return to baseball

It all started with a lunchroom flier.
Growing up, Joey Marciano always loved baseball, even though he had never played it. But, in the lunchroom at his high school, Roberto Clemente Community Academy in Chicago, an advertisement for baseball tryouts piqued his interest.
Marciano thought he’d formally give the sport a try. A freshman then, he began as an outfielder. But the lefty had an arm, and was moved to the mound.
"And it just kind of took off from there,” Marciano said Wednesday.
That set in motion a journey that led him to be a selection in the 36th round of the 2017 draft by the Giants.
But, after two and a half years of pro ball, Marciano needed a break. He had off-field family matters to attend to, and wasn’t exhibiting quite the performance he wanted to see on the field. So he retired.
During the time away he tried new training methods and saw a velocity jump. He decided to return early last year, before the minor league season was wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, though, Marciano’s return is in full effect. The 26 year old reliever originally from Carbondale, Ill., is back in baseball, with the Flying Squirrels.
He made his first appearance since July 2019 on Tuesday night, in the Squirrels’ opener.
“It was unbelievable,” Marciano said. “It was a big load off my chest being able to go out there and compete again, get that first outing out the way.”
Back in high school, Marciano’s early position change from outfield to pitcher eventually gave him the belief that he had the potential to play at the next level. He began taking it all more seriously: the throwing, the running, the weight lifting.
A recruiting showcase he attended as a senior opened the door to a chance to pitch at John A. Logan College, a JUCO in Carterville, Ill.
And after two productive years there, Marciano, then a starter, moved on to Division I SIU Carbondale for his junior and senior seasons, where he had a 4.11 ERA in 129 1/3 innings over 27 starts.
His velocity was trending upward, with his fastball maxing out in the low to mid 90s.
And the feeling of getting drafted after his senior year, in June 2017, was one Marciano described as unreal, one of the greatest moments of his life.
He jumped into the Arizona League that summer and shined, mostly as a reliever, with three starts late in the year. He had a 1.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings over 15 appearances.
Marciano became a full-time starter the following spring, with the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets. That change started nicely for him, with a 2.58 ERA in 15 appearances, 14 starts.
He was moved up to high Single-A San Jose midway through the season, but struggled, with an 8.33 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. That led to a move back to the bullpen, where he’s remained and which he felt helped him.
But the following year, in 2019, he felt he was getting hit around a bit. He surrendered 40 hits in 41 2/3 innings. And with issues away from the game, he didn’t feel as if he could give baseball his all. So he took a break, stepping away in July 2019.
Marciano went back home to Chicago. He got the opportunity to talk to fellow lefty D.J. Snelten, who was drafted by the Giants in 2013 and is now in the Cubs organization. Snelten, a native of Lake Forest, Ill., showed Marciano things he implemented to improve his velocity.
“I tried them out and they worked for me just how they did for him,” Marciano said. “And I jumped up about 4 to 5 miles an hour in the span of about six weeks."
The exercises Marciano added included 2-pound medicine ball throws out of the stretch and a drill called the run and gun, pulldown throw, wherein a player runs and throws the ball as hard as he can, with the goal to carry the ferocity of that intent back to the mound.
When Marciano saw his numbers were up, and felt he was ready to compete at the highest level and be the best version of himself, he contacted the Giants. That was early 2020.
"And they were very, very understanding of my situation, Marciano said. “And they gave me another opportunity, which I'm very humble about."
But as it turned out, that opportunity had to wait, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring and wound up canceling the minor league season. Marciano used the year to keep working out.
But this year, finally back, has been a blast, he said.
“Just reset the battery and now I'm essentially a different player from what they last saw,” he said.
Squirrels manager José Alguacil said that, on Tuesday night, Marciano showed what he’s capable of. In what was his first outing in 657 days, Marciano pitched a hitless inning of relief in the fifth, with a strikeout.
“His fastball and his breaking ball is pretty good,” Alguacil said. “[Tuesday] he showed that breaking ball that was pretty good. And his changeup is not a bad pitch either.”
If Marciano’s last name reminds you of someone, he’s closer to them than you may think. Marciano is related to former pro boxer Rocky Marciano through his father’s side of the family. Rocky Marciano is the only boxer to ever retire with an unblemished record, 49-0.
Marciano the pitcher said a lot of people in the Giants organization call him “Rocky” as a nickname.
And now, after a brief hiatus, Marciano can resume writing his own story.
"My biggest goal, honestly, is just to go out there and just compete to the best of my abilities, when my name is called,” Marciano said. “And just go out there and help my team win, every time.”
Tuesday: The pitchers are typically ahead of the hitters early in the season. Hartford pitchers were ahead of Richmond batters Tuesday night in the Flying Squirrels’ opener at The Diamond.
Richmond struck out 12 times, drawing one walk, and finished with seven hits in Hartford’s 6-3 win before 2,943, a capacity crowd under state of Virginia pandemic guidelines (30% occupancy) and MLB distancing regulations.
The Flying Squirrels scored in the first inning on David Villar’s RBI double, but the Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a three-run homer by Elehuris Montero. Hartford increased the advantage to 6-1 with a three-run sixth inning.
Andres Angulo's two-run single in the ninth closed the gap to 6-3.
