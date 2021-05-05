After 2019 retirement, Flying Squirrels pitcher Joey Marciano enjoying return to baseball

He was moved up to high Single-A San Jose midway through the season, but struggled, with an 8.33 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. That led to a move back to the bullpen, where he’s remained and which he felt helped him.

But the following year, in 2019, he felt he was getting hit around a bit. He surrendered 40 hits in 41 2/3 innings. And with issues away from the game, he didn’t feel as if he could give baseball his all. So he took a break, stepping away in July 2019.

Marciano went back home to Chicago. He got the opportunity to talk to fellow lefty D.J. Snelten, who was drafted by the Giants in 2013 and is now in the Cubs organization. Snelten, a native of Lake Forest, Ill., showed Marciano things he implemented to improve his velocity.

“I tried them out and they worked for me just how they did for him,” Marciano said. “And I jumped up about 4 to 5 miles an hour in the span of about six weeks."

The exercises Marciano added included 2-pound medicine ball throws out of the stretch and a drill called the run and gun, pulldown throw, wherein a player runs and throws the ball as hard as he can, with the goal to carry the ferocity of that intent back to the mound.