After 2020 release, Kyle Mottice taking advantage of opportunity with Flying Squirrels

Undrafted out of the University of Cincinnati three years ago, Kyle Mottice took an opportunity with the Pirates organization and began to make an impression.

A solid season of rookie ball progressed to a productive first full year at the pro level, primarily with the Pirates’ High-A affiliate, the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Coming off that 2019 season, the 25 year old from Canal Fulton, Ohio, was then feeling really good heading into 2020.

But then, a couple of weeks into spring training, players were sent home due to COVID-19. And, in June, Mottice was released from the Pirates. He was one of 39 players in the organization let go amid a rash of releases around the sport around that time with no minor league season last year.

“The day before the draft, actually, was when I got released,” Mottice said. “So that was definitely something I struggled with. It was tough to hear. But, I mean, at the same time, just got to keep working hard.”

Finally, this past January, a new opportunity presented itself. Mottice received an email from the Giants one night, around midnight.

“I was like, 'This can't be real,’” he said.