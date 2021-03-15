After A-10 tournament triumph, VCU receives NCAA tournament matchup

As VCU cut down the nets at the Siegel Center on Sunday afternoon, after claiming the first A-10 women’s basketball tournament title in program history, coach Beth O’Boyle looked out and thought, “Wow, did this really just happen?”
The title came in what was the Rams’ third straight appearance in the A-10 final. It was also O’Boyle’s fourth career conference title game as coach. She steered Stony Brook to the America East final in 2013-14.
Finally, though, O’Boyle and her team came up victorious Sunday. A four-wins-in-four-days roll has VCU in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.
When things slowed down Monday morning, the accomplishment really hit O’Boyle.
Then, on Monday evening, it was solidified.
The Rams gathered in the Tommy J. West Club at the Siegel Center to watch the NCAA selection show. And not long into the presentation, VCU got to see its name flash on the screen, a No. 13 seed set to face No. 4 Indiana on Monday at 2 p.m. in the first round.
“I can't imagine doing it with any other group,” O’Boyle said Monday night, of earning the A-10 title and subsequent automatic bid to the Big Dance. “They have been so resilient this year, and there's so many challenges with COVID and the uncertainty. And not only did they get through it but they came out as better players. And we came out as a better team. And I'm so grateful that I'm getting this ring with them."
The entirety of this year’s women’s basketball tournament will be held in the San Antonio, Texas, area. The Rams’ game Monday will be broadcast on ESPNU. With a win, they would play the winner of No. 5 seed Gonzaga and No. 12 Belmont.
During the selection show, O’Boyle sat next to senior leaders Taya Robinson (Huguenot) and Tera Reed. Sharing the moment with her players made it really special, O’Boyle said.
“Just to see the smiles and the happiness of our players,” O’Boyle said. “And how much hard work went into it. And to see them jumping up, so excited to see our name up there."
To ready for the tournament, VCU underwent COVID-19 testing right after the game on Sunday and then again on Monday. The Rams will fly to Texas Tuesday, and start quarantining in their hotel in San Antonio.
During quarantine they will hold workouts over Zoom, with jump ropes and resistance bands. They’ll also do some film review virtually.
After getting through the quarantine period, they’ll be able to practice.
Indiana (18-5), Monday’s opponent, has enjoyed offensive success in particular, averaging 76.1 points per game (24th nationally) and turning the ball over just 11.6 times per game (10th).
“They've been scoring, putting up a lot of points,” O’Boyle said. “They've got fantastic inside game."
VCU assistant coach Kirk Crawford is in charge of putting together the Rams’ scouting report for Monday. O’Boyle said Crawford left before the selection show as even over to get started watching film.
The Rams’ NCAA bid is the second in program history. It’s also the first time since 2009 that both VCU’s men’s and women’s programs are in their respective NCAA tournaments in the same year.
O’Boyle said men’s coach Mike Rhoades was one of the first texts she received congratulating her on her team’s title. She also heard from other members of the men's coaching staff.
"We just talked about, 'Hey, VCU is dancing in March,’” O’Boyle said. “And it's great that both of us have the opportunity to keep playing."
The Rams, though, aren’t just happy to be here. O’Boyle said one thing that’s great about her players and their mindset is that it’s not just about getting in.
They have momentum coming off the A-10 tournament run. And come Monday they’ll try to keep their postseason ride rolling.
“They're excited to play again,” O’Boyle said. “And I think that's an awesome feeling to have as a coach. And it's going to be great to be bringing that mindset into San Antonio."
