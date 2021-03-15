After A-10 tournament triumph, VCU receives NCAA tournament matchup

As VCU cut down the nets at the Siegel Center on Sunday afternoon, after claiming the first A-10 women’s basketball tournament title in program history, coach Beth O’Boyle looked out and thought, “Wow, did this really just happen?”

The title came in what was the Rams’ third straight appearance in the A-10 final. It was also O’Boyle’s fourth career conference title game as coach. She steered Stony Brook to the America East final in 2013-14.

Finally, though, O’Boyle and her team came up victorious Sunday. A four-wins-in-four-days roll has VCU in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.

When things slowed down Monday morning, the accomplishment really hit O’Boyle.

Then, on Monday evening, it was solidified.

The Rams gathered in the Tommy J. West Club at the Siegel Center to watch the NCAA selection show. And not long into the presentation, VCU got to see its name flash on the screen, a No. 13 seed set to face No. 4 Indiana on Monday at 2 p.m. in the first round.