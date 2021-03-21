After A-10 triumph, VCU aiming to keep run going against Indiana in NCAA tournament

And they’re not there for just extra. They’re seeking what would be the program's first-ever NCAA tournament win, in its second-ever appearance.

“We just want to keep our energy up. We want to keep moving forward,” senior guard Taya Robinson said. “Through the A-10 tournament our main thing was that it's us against everybody. So as long as we stay together and stick together, we want to play our best basketball. And the results should be in our favor."

After arrival in San Antonio Tuesday, the Rams underwent one round of COVID-19 testing. Then another round of testing on Wednesday. O’Boyle joked that the efficiency of the testing was as good as a Chik-fil-A drive-thru. They got in and out and, after clearing testing, practiced for the first time there on Thursday.

That session had a ton of energy, O’Boyle said. The players couldn’t wait to get back on the court.

VCU rode a surge of momentum to the A-10 title, winning four games in four days. O’Boyle said the subsequent break — the Rams will have eight days between the A-10 championship game and Monday’s game — was needed for physical recovery.