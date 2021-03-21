After A-10 triumph, VCU aiming to keep run going against Indiana in NCAA tournament

After the nets were cut down, the confetti had long fallen and VCU received its NCAA tournament first-round pairing, the Rams had to settle back in and refocus.
They reached the mountaintop last Sunday, in claiming the VCU women’s basketball program’s first conference title in program history, to clinch the Rams’ first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009. And on their home floor at the Siegel Center at that.
Then, last Monday night, the Rams got to officially celebrate making the NCAA tournament field, watching “VCU” pop up on the screen in ESPN’s tournament selection show.
On Tuesday, though, it was back to work. They had another game to prepare for, slotted as a No. 13 seed in the tournament field and paired with No. 4 Indiana in the first round, a 2 p.m. tipoff on Monday on ESPNU.
And coach Beth O’Boyle’s message to her players in that Tuesday practice was about making a mind shift.
“Of, 'Hey, we just accomplished this really amazing accomplishment, and we won the A-10 championship.'” O’Boyle said. “‘How do we use that confidence that we built into shifting into, OK, hey, we want to go out and play really well against Indiana and not feel like, hey, this is just bonus games.’”
The Rams made their trek to San Antonio, Texas, after that practice. The entire tournament will be played in the San Antonio area this year.
And they’re not there for just extra. They’re seeking what would be the program's first-ever NCAA tournament win, in its second-ever appearance.
“We just want to keep our energy up. We want to keep moving forward,” senior guard Taya Robinson said. “Through the A-10 tournament our main thing was that it's us against everybody. So as long as we stay together and stick together, we want to play our best basketball. And the results should be in our favor."
After arrival in San Antonio Tuesday, the Rams underwent one round of COVID-19 testing. Then another round of testing on Wednesday. O’Boyle joked that the efficiency of the testing was as good as a Chik-fil-A drive-thru. They got in and out and, after clearing testing, practiced for the first time there on Thursday.
That session had a ton of energy, O’Boyle said. The players couldn’t wait to get back on the court.
VCU rode a surge of momentum to the A-10 title, winning four games in four days. O’Boyle said the subsequent break — the Rams will have eight days between the A-10 championship game and Monday’s game — was needed for physical recovery.
But VCU would also love to reignite some of the A-10 tournament fire in San Antonio. Senior guard Tera Reed said the Rams have emphasized in practices this week that they need to avoid any lulls out of the gate on Monday.
“That’s definitely something we’re going to be focusing on until game day,” Reed said.
Throughout the Rams’ scintillating run, Robinson’s flame burned the brightest. The former Huguenot standout averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and went 15 of 25 from 3-point range during the A-10 tournament, and was named the event’s most outstanding player.
O’Boyle said Robinson has earned this success, and described her as a phenomenal leader. She’s paced VCU with 14.7 points per game overall this season, and figures to play a pivotal role Monday as well.
"Bring my team energy, do whatever I can, whatever they need me to do," Robinson said of her objective. "Whether that's dive on the ground or cheer them on, whatever the case may be.”
In Indiana (18-5) on Monday, the Rams (16-10) will face a team that plays with pace. The Hoosiers have outscored opponents 310 to 158 on fastbreak points this season, and have scored 76.1 points per game, 23rd in the country.
They’re led by 6-3 sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes, an AP All-America honorable mention selection. Holmes is averaging 18.1 points (shooting 60.3% from the field), 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.
Slowing Indiana down in transition has been one of VCU’s focuses in its preparation.
“We've got to do a really good job of sprinting back in transition and limiting those points,” O’Boyle said. “And also working really hard to keep them out of the paint. And then on the offensive side we want to go in transition, too, but we want to make sure that it’s really good shot selection.”
To O’Boyle, a win on Monday would add to the gilded legacy of the Rams’ senior class, led by Robinson and Reed. It’s a group that helped carry VCU to the A-10 title game three years in a row, before finally winning this year.
Now, coming off that triumph, all focus is turning toward the Hoosiers. The Rams are out to keep their run going.
“It’s just all continuing to build to the legacy,” O’Boyle said. “And we’re excited. We are definitely working to make sure we're in the best spot to play a great game against Indiana.”
