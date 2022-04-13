After a stirring Final Four run, Armando Bacot returning to UNC for a fourth season

Less than two weeks after authoring one of the greatest rebounding performances in NCAA tournament history, Armando Bacot has decided to return for a fourth season at North Carolina.

A Richmond native and former star at Trinity Episcopal, Bacot announced his intentions in a video he tweeted to his more than 44,000 followers.

“Getting the full Tar Heel experience this year with the fans and the big wins and the celebrations is something I’ll never forget,” Bacot said in the video. “The chance I received to wear the North Carolina jersey and play for that name on the front is special to me.

“I look forward to coming back during the summers as an alum, playing pickup with the current guys and teaching them the same things that we were taught by the former players. That’s my responsibility as part of the Carolina family. But I’m not ready to do that just yet. This year’s experience showed me that I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season. On the court, we got so close this year.”

Indeed, following an inconsistent regular season, the unranked Tar Heels won five consecutive NCAA tournament games, including a Final Four conquest of rival Duke, to reach the national final. But with Bacot, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, hobbled by a right ankle injury he sustained against the Blue Devils, Carolina fell to Kansas 72-69.

Bacot still contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds that night, and his 99 tournament rebounds are second all-time to the 102 La Salle’s Tom Gola grabbed in 1954. His 31 double-doubles tied David Robinson’s single-season NCAA record from 1985-86, and his 13.1 rebounding average is the highest by an ACC player since Tim Duncan’s 14.7 in 1996-97.

Bacot earned first-team All-ACC honors and was voted Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA East Regional. He is the first player to lead UNC in scoring, rebounding, field goal accuracy and blocked shots in consecutive seasons.

With the 6-foot-10 Bacot returning, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to contend nationally again in 2022-23, Hubert Davis’ second as head coach.

“I know there are no guarantees,” Bacot said in the video, “but I want the opportunity to play in those big games, to keep Carolina on that national stage and to have a chance to do what Coach Davis has talked about since his first day on the job: Put another [national championship] banner in the Smith Center.”

“Armando is the perfect example of what a Carolina player strives to be,” Davis said in a statement. He has excelled at the highest level as a player, in the classroom and in the community. I loved hearing the news yesterday that he made the Academic All-ACC team after the season he had, which wasn’t just good, and not just great, it was historic. I felt he was the best player in ACC and the best big man in the country.

“He's coming back for his senior season for several reasons. One, he loves this place. Two, he has the desire to win a national championship. Getting to the final game and getting so close lit a fire inside of him to achieve that goal more than ever. He feels he can still get better and improve on parts of his game to put himself in a position to have a long and successful NBA career.”

Bacot gauged his NBA draft stock last year before choosing a third college season. This year, he did not even start that evaluation.

“My Carolina story isn’t finished just yet,” Bacot said in the video’s close. “Next season starts right now. My name is Armando Bacot, and I’m a Tar Heel.”