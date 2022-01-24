After back-to-back national titles, UVA lacrosse again picked No. 1 in preseason

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Following his team’s win over Maryland to claim back-to-back NCAA lacrosse national championships, Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said, “it’s really, really difficult to do this.”
Now, the outside expectation is that Tiffany and the Cavaliers can add a third ‘really’ to that statement – and a third straight national title.
UVA, which returns six of the 10 players who started the 17-16 win over Maryland on May 31, was picked as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation in Inside Lacrosse’s media poll, announced Monday.
All five of the ACC’s lacrosse programs were ranked in the poll, with Duke at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 5, North Carolina at No. 6 and Syracuse at No. 12. Virginia received 19 of 20 first-place votes, with the lone dissenting vote going to Maryland, which came in at No. 2.
Virginia, which opens its season Feb. 5 at home against Air Force, returns offensive stars in Connor Shellenberger – the most outstanding player of the final four – Matt Moore and Payton Cormier.
Shellenberger led UVA with 79 points last season, scoring 37 goals and dishing out 42 assists. Cormier led the Cavaliers with 45 goals and Moore finished with 33 goals and 34 assists.
The offense must replace midfielder Dox Aitken and attackmen Charlie Bertrand and Ian Laviano.
The biggest question mark for Tiffany’s team comes in the cage, where UVA lost both starting goalie Alex Rode – whose dramatic, last-second save against the Terrapins clinched the crown – and backup Bobby Gavin.
Rode opted not to use his extra season of eligibility and Gavin transferred to Syracuse.
Virginia has high hopes for freshman goalie Matthew Nunes, part of an impressive rookie class that also includes attackman Griffin Schutz, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber