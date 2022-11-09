After beating VCU this summer, Sarah Te-Biasu aims to help the Rams go dancing

Sarah Te-Biasu is not your average point guard. The Rams junior, a self-proclaimed "dog" on the court, had a unique journey to VCU.

Born in Montreal, Te-Biasu began playing basketball at eight years old.

A native French speaker, Te-Biasu has done an incredible job of continuing to be vocal on the floor in the eyes of VCU coach Beth O'Boyle, even teaching the team some French basketball lingo along the way.

Now entering her junior year, Te-Biasu will help to fill the space left by last year's graduated seniors, making her vocal leadership on the court crucial to the team's success this season.

"When you're the point guard, and you're really looking to direct and get everybody connected and on the same page, that voice is an important piece," O'Boyle said. "I think Sarah's confidence has just continued to grow every year, and we're really excited to see where she's at right now."

Although arriving in Richmond was a significant change, Te-Biasu expressed that she quickly felt at home in her new surroundings.

"I just felt the connection, and there was a family environment," she said.

In fact, Te-Biasu credits her teammates and coaches for helping her truly blossom at the school.

"There was no pressure [to be great]," she said. "Freshman year, they really helped me to grow as a person, off the court and on the court."

Always seen with a smile, Te-Biasu's confidence makes an infectious contribution to the attitude of the locker room— she never shies away from a chance to show off her dance moves to energize the team.

"The dancing moves are legendary," O'Boyle added. "As good as that step back three is, her dancing moves are, as she'll tell you, the best on the team."

Te-Biasu's energetic presence evidently extends onto the court, as well. Every time she steps on the hardwood, Te-Biasu carries a fierceness that shows in the box score and transfers to her teammates.

"We love the ball being in her hands and the decisions that she's going to make," said O'Boyle. "She plays so hard and is such a fierce competitor that really she does elevate her teammates' game.

"She always wants to have the decision of that final shot, too. That's something you always look for in great players — if they want the ball at the end of the game."

This past summer, that fierce competitiveness was put on display.

Selected to participate in the 2022 GLOBL JAM in Toronto, Te-Biasu represented Team Canada. Likewise, the VCU team was chosen to represent the United States. In the semifinals, the Canada and USA teams met, positioning Te-Biasu on the opposing side of her teammates.

Team Canada picked up a comfortable lead, but VCU started chipping into it.

With the Rams threatening late, Te-Biasu set up from behind the 3-point line and sunk a dagger, throwing a smile over to the sidelines where her VCU teammates stood.

"I truly remember that," said O'Boyle. "We like Sarah in black and gold more than anything else. But, it was a moment that I know she lives for.

"It's fun to watch her in those moments."

Having been named all-conference first team this preseason, Te-Biasu has big goals. She is most looking forward to chasing another title, hoping to repeat the success of their 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament run.

"Everybody wants that; that's our main goal," said Te-Biasu. "And also to make the NCAA tournament. That would be great too."

When asked about the legacy she hopes to leave behind at VCU, Te-Biasu's face lit up. "I'm really like a dog when I'm playing," she said. "Every time, I'm going hard, and I'm going to war with my teammates. I would do everything and anything for them."

O'Boyle believes in the potential of Te-Biasu's future: "She can continue to be one of the best point guards in the country.