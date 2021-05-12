After being falsely implicated in Duke lacrosse case, coach Mike Pressler has found happiness and success at Bryant University

Army coach Joe Alberici, who spent nine years as Pressler’s assistant at Duke, knew the situation his former boss was in, both personally and professionally. Pressler wanted to get back into the sport he had made his career and was equally eager to move his family – his wife and two daughters – out of Durham, where the scandal loomed over their daily lives.

“Coach was in a tough spot,” said Alberici. “These kids were getting railroaded and Coach was being taken as a fall guy.”

As it turned out, Alberici’s longtime friend Bill Smith was the athletic director at Bryant, then a Division II program in need of a coach. Smith had a hard time believing that a coach with Pressler’s résumé would be interested in the opening, but Alberici convinced him to look into Pressler’s situation and at least make the call.

Now, 16 years, 145 wins and five NCAA tournament invitations later, Pressler is still coaching the Bulldogs.

“Many opportunities to leave here, but their loyalty to me, the President, the athletic director, the board of trustees, every day I try to return that loyalty back to them,” he said.

That, Pressler’s current players said, is who the coach is. It’s part of his recruiting pitch and it’s the way he runs the Bryant program.