After career day, VCU’s Hason Ward pacing A-10 in blocks versus conference opponents

But, before that, the last time a VCU player had five blocks was in November 2016, when Mo Alie-Cox had five against Princeton.

Ward (36 total blocks) and Douglas (24) have led VCU to the top spot in the country in total blocks this season (92), tied with Auburn.

Ward’s five blocks against Dayton also helped him close the gap on Wilson for the league lead in blocks per game overall this year, including nonconference play. Ward is at an average of 2.4 in 15 games, to Wilson’s 2.7.

After Saturday’s game, teammates Vince Williams and Bones Hyland lauded the work Ward has put in.

It seems that work is helping Ward continue to blossom in games.

“He's been showing off in practice,” Williams said. “And what you work on in practice, it has to show out in the games. … [Assistant coach Brent Scott], he has really been on him and other bigs, just to keep going, setting screens, rolling, jump high as you can. Because nobody can really jump with [Ward] at all.

“So it's just him getting his own mindset right to come out and play hard every game, and sky's the limit."