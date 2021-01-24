After career day, VCU’s Hason Ward pacing A-10 in blocks versus conference opponents

With a second-half rejection of an attempt by Dayton’s Koby Brea Saturday, VCU’s Hason Ward both set a new single-game career high for blocks and padded a new spot atop the league in blocks per contest.
The play marked Ward’s fifth block of the day in VCU’s 66-43 win, most for the sophomore in 39 career appearances.
The 6-9, 210-pounder’s outing also shot him to the top of the Atlantic 10’s leaderboard for blocks within conference play. In six league games, Ward is now averaging 3.2 denials across six A-10 contests, ahead of George Mason’s A.J. Wilson (2.8 blocks per game). Ward (2.8) trailed Wilson (3.0) entering the day.
The performance continued what’s been an effective stretch for Ward defensively. He tied his previous career high of four blocks in back-to-back games, against Rhode Island on Jan. 9 and George Washington on Jan. 11. He also scored a career-high 11 points against George Washington.
“Just trying to help my team out, both ends of the court,” Ward said. “On defense mostly, for sure. And just trying to convert it to the offense."
Ward’s game Saturday marked the second time a player has registered five blocks in a game this season. Senior Corey Douglas did it against James Madison on Dec. 22.
But, before that, the last time a VCU player had five blocks was in November 2016, when Mo Alie-Cox had five against Princeton.
Ward (36 total blocks) and Douglas (24) have led VCU to the top spot in the country in total blocks this season (92), tied with Auburn.
Ward’s five blocks against Dayton also helped him close the gap on Wilson for the league lead in blocks per game overall this year, including nonconference play. Ward is at an average of 2.4 in 15 games, to Wilson’s 2.7.
After Saturday’s game, teammates Vince Williams and Bones Hyland lauded the work Ward has put in.
It seems that work is helping Ward continue to blossom in games.
“He's been showing off in practice,” Williams said. “And what you work on in practice, it has to show out in the games. … [Assistant coach Brent Scott], he has really been on him and other bigs, just to keep going, setting screens, rolling, jump high as you can. Because nobody can really jump with [Ward] at all.
“So it's just him getting his own mindset right to come out and play hard every game, and sky's the limit."