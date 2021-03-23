After COVID pause, James Madison aiming to return to competition Saturday at William & Mary

What James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti has learned in trying to steer his team in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is not to look past the current day.

“So you control what you can control,” he said Monday, on the Colonial Athletic Association’s weekly media teleconference. “There's a lot of things out there you can't control.”

He knows that perhaps as well as any coach right now. An outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Dukes’ roster postponed the team’s March 13 game against William & Mary and its March 20 game against Richmond.

JMU is now trying to get itself back on stable footing for its second scheduled spring season date with William & Mary, slated for Saturday in Williamsburg.

When the program announced on March 15 that the Richmond game was postponed, it also announced that it would pause activity. The Dukes were able to get some lifting and running in since then and Cignetti said Monday that they would return to practice starting later that day.

Cignetti said JMU is “hopeful and optimistic” that it will be able to play Saturday’s game against the Tribe.

“We're trying to do everything we can to give ourselves a chance to play,” Cignetti said.