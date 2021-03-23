After COVID pause, James Madison aiming to return to competition Saturday at William & Mary

What James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti has learned in trying to steer his team in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is not to look past the current day.
“So you control what you can control,” he said Monday, on the Colonial Athletic Association’s weekly media teleconference. “There's a lot of things out there you can't control.”
He knows that perhaps as well as any coach right now. An outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Dukes’ roster postponed the team’s March 13 game against William & Mary and its March 20 game against Richmond.
JMU is now trying to get itself back on stable footing for its second scheduled spring season date with William & Mary, slated for Saturday in Williamsburg.
When the program announced on March 15 that the Richmond game was postponed, it also announced that it would pause activity. The Dukes were able to get some lifting and running in since then and Cignetti said Monday that they would return to practice starting later that day.
Cignetti said JMU is “hopeful and optimistic” that it will be able to play Saturday’s game against the Tribe.
“We're trying to do everything we can to give ourselves a chance to play,” Cignetti said.
JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said on March 16 that 28 players were affected in the team’s outbreak. That included 12 who tested positive for COVID-19, and 16 who were cited with contact tracing.
The problem began to emerge around the Dukes’ game at Elon on March 6. Cignetti said a player tested positive March 4. And it spread to that player’s roommate, a friend and within the player’s position group.
At Elon, JMU spaced players out by transporting them on seven different buses. At the stadium there they used three separate locker room areas.
“We've done everything we could,” Cignetti said. “And then you get hit. And then there was a pause. And then your guys get a little COVID fatigue and there's some community spread. And you end up where you're at.”
Before Monday, the Dukes had practiced just once since the Elon game. Zoom meetings, texts and the like were the forms of communication with JMU paused and limited. Cignetti hoped Monday would be a bit more normal, as the Dukes returned to practice.
An idle JMU (3-0) has remained the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, through the game postponements.
JMU is a program that aspires to compete for the national championship every season. Cignetti, in his first season in 2019, steered the Dukes to their third appearance in the national title game in a span of four years. In this unorthodox spring season, the national title game will be played on May 15. It’s a game JMU would like to be back in.
But the postponements have thrown a wrench into an already shorter, eight-game JMU regular season this spring. Those two postponed games have not yet been rescheduled, and there’s currently just three games ahead including this Saturday.
Asked Monday if the aspirations of a national title are still in play this spring, Cignetti said the Dukes are in a position where every game now is a playoff game. He said they have to have great focus, great preparation and a great sense of urgency.
They have to use every day to try to improve as much as they can, he said.
“If we can get on track and do that, then we got a chance to have a good football team,” Cignetti said. “But if we can't, then we're just like everybody else."
The clock is ticking.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr