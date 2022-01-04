After delay, VCU begins challenging A-10 slate at Dayton Wednesday

VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades in December surmised that his team may have the toughest Atlantic 10 schedule of any program in the league.

And that wasn’t hyperbole.

The A-10 currently has eight teams in the top 115 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, the NCAA’s metric that’s used as part of NCAA tournament selection. The group includes VCU at No. 69.

As part of the A-10’s schedule format, each league team is paired with five league opponents that it will have to play twice, once at home and once on the road. And, this year, VCU is the only team with all five home-and-away partners ranked in that NET top 115: Davidson (No. 42), George Mason (No. 103), Richmond (No. 106), Dayton (No. 108) and St. Bonaventure (No. 112).

Plus, they’re slated to finish at Saint Louis (No. 71) in March, and host Rhode Island (No. 94) at the end of what’s scheduled to be a three-games-in-six-days stretch in early February.

If VCU will be able to complete its A-10 schedule in its entirety is, of course, to be determined. The program’s league openers, at home against George Mason Thursday and Davidson Sunday, were postponed due to lingering internal coronavirus issues — but are slated to be rescheduled.