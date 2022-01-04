After delay, VCU begins challenging A-10 slate at Dayton Wednesday

VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades in December surmised that his team may have the toughest Atlantic 10 schedule of any program in the league.
And that wasn’t hyperbole.
The A-10 currently has eight teams in the top 115 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, the NCAA’s metric that’s used as part of NCAA tournament selection. The group includes VCU at No. 69.
As part of the A-10’s schedule format, each league team is paired with five league opponents that it will have to play twice, once at home and once on the road. And, this year, VCU is the only team with all five home-and-away partners ranked in that NET top 115: Davidson (No. 42), George Mason (No. 103), Richmond (No. 106), Dayton (No. 108) and St. Bonaventure (No. 112).
Plus, they’re slated to finish at Saint Louis (No. 71) in March, and host Rhode Island (No. 94) at the end of what’s scheduled to be a three-games-in-six-days stretch in early February.
If VCU will be able to complete its A-10 schedule in its entirety is, of course, to be determined. The program’s league openers, at home against George Mason Thursday and Davidson Sunday, were postponed due to lingering internal coronavirus issues — but are slated to be rescheduled.
As it’s currently sliced, though, VCU can be expected to get a hearty taste of the league’s top competition. And, finally emerging from the three-week break forced by their battles with COVID-19, the Rams (7-4) will open league play at Dayton (8-5) on Wednesday, a 7 p.m. tipoff from UD Arena (CBS Sports Network).
“That's why we're in a great basketball league, right? So you play such quality games in league,” Rhoades said. “Going undefeated is probably going to be really, really hard but, man, some great opportunities.”
For VCU, with success within the A-10 could come valuable badges stamped to the resume for postseason play.
The NCAA’s Quadrant system sorts the quality of a team’s games based on its opponents’ NET rankings, with Quadrant 1 the most valuable, Quadrant 2 a tick down but still important, followed by Quadrant 3 and the bottom-tier Quadrant 4.
VCU, as the NET rankings currently stand, has two Quadrant 1 opportunities on its schedule: at Davidson (Jan. 26) and at Saint Louis (March 5). The team also has five Quadrant 2 opportunities: a rescheduled home game against Davidson, at Dayton on Wednesday, at St. Bonaventure (Jan. 14), at Richmond (Jan. 29) and at George Mason (Feb. 12)
Those are chances the Rams could use — they are currently 0-2 in Quadrant 1 games (losses to Baylor and Connecticut) and 1-2 in Quadrant 2 games (win at Vanderbilt, losses to Wagner and Chattanooga).
“Some great opportunities at home. And especially on the road,” Rhoades said of VCU’s A-10 schedule. “And let's go take advantage of that.”
The Rams will enter league play having won four in a row, but also coming off the 21-day gap between games — in addition to the George Mason and Davidson postponements, COVID-19 issues canceled their final nonconference games, against Penn State and New Hampshire.
Considering the break, Rhoades acknowledged there’s concern heading into the Wednesday, on “all of the above” — from conditioning to cohesion.
“What we expect of each other is try to play as hard as you can, try to play together and try to play the right way,” Rhoades said Monday. “And whatever moments you're out there with your team, give them everything you got and we'll figure it out from there.”
The Anthony Grant-led Dayton team that VCU faces Wednesday features plenty of new faces — eight in total. And the Flyers are young: 11 are either a freshman or redshirt freshman, second in the nation behind only Arizona (13).
Four of the newcomers (and four of the freshmen) are starters for Dayton. Sophomore forward Toumani Camara (Georgia transfer) and freshman forward DaRon Holmes II lead at 10.4 points a game. Holmes, who was a top-50 recruit, is tied for 27th nationally with 30 blocks.
But, new pieces aside, the Flyers — like they have been over Grant’s five-year tenure — are still efficient offensively, particularly inside. They’ve outscored opponents 450 to 360 in the paint, and are converting 2-point attempts at a 57.1% clip, 12th nationally per KenPom.com.
“When you play a team that efficient, they're going to make some plays,” Rhoades said. Monday. “You just can't let them get into a 10-0 run and have multiple runs.”
Wednesday will mark the A-10 opener for Dayton, too, whose first two league games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues among scheduled opponents Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure.
The question moving forward is how COVID-19 will continue to affect the A-10 schedule with the virus continuing to hit programs across the league and the country. Through Monday, a total of 15 A-10 matchups over the first week of league play had been postponed.
But, for VCU, a schedule that stays mostly intact from Wednesday on would mean a gauntlet ahead — no exaggeration.
“You're going to have to be ready to play every night,” Rhoades said. “But, I mean, that's what you want. Our guys are excited about that, we're excited about that.”
