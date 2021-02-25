After delays, JMU women's lacrosse set to return as one of the nation's top-ranked teams

It took two false starts, but James Madison finally will start its women’s lacrosse season Friday.
The Dukes were first scheduled to face No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 13 in their season opener, then No. 18 Virginia Tech on Feb. 17, but both games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols triggered within the program.
Coach Shelley Klaes said that while her team was “so hungry” to compete, the delay forced the team’s progression to become a day-to-day operation.
“It’s creating a dynamic within our team of resilience and a ‘next game, next man’ mentality,” Klaes said. “We are still very comfortable with our depth, and we recognize we have options in every position. It’s just getting the team to believe that, no matter who’s available or what game it is, we have what it takes to win. And it’s a daunting task.”
After back-to-back-to-back CAA championships, including a national championship in 2018, Klaes said JMU’s growing reputation means her team has to be prepared to be hunted.
The Dukes were unanimously selected as the favorites to win the CAA South Division ahead of Elon and William & Mary, and three JMU players — Molly Dougherty, Rachel Matey and Emma Johnson — were named to the all-CAA preseason team.
Johnson, a redshirt senior, also was named to the preseason all-CAA team before last year’s canceled season.
She said that, while it wasn’t an impulsive decision to return for another season, she knew immediately that she didn’t want her lacrosse career to end not on her terms.
“The day after, I sent Shelley a message saying, ‘I don’t know what the future is going to hold, but my heart’s still in this,’” Johnson said.
While the season still has an inherent element of uncertainty to it, Johnson said that she and her teammates can only focus on the controllable elements, like putting in the effort at practice and trusting in the next player in line.
As a central part of the Dukes’ defense, Johnson knows she’s backed by some of the team’s strongest players.
All three of the preseason honorees come from their end of the field. Johnson and Matey are both defenders, and Dougherty is a decorated goalkeeper.
“My preseason accolade doesn’t come without me being on a good team,” Johnson said. “We always say that the individual shine comes when they have a great unit to support them, so I think that’s just a testament to the people who are playing on the defensive end.”
Two of JMU’s top three scorers from last year’s brief season, redshirt freshman Isabella Peterson and redshirt junior Katie Checkosky, are still on the team.
But, along with affecting JMU’s schedule, Klaes said the pandemic also disrupted the work coaches can put into developing chemistry and fluidity within their team.
While the postponements extended an already long wait and disrupted the players’ abilities to settle into their roles, Klaes said that she still has high expectations for her team.
“I’m really proud of my team’s fortitude,” Klaes said. “I know every team in the country right now has a big challenge, but right out of the gate we hit some obstacles, and they have really worked hard to get through it. I’m excited to see them thrive.”