After delays, JMU women's lacrosse set to return as one of the nation's top-ranked teams

She said that, while it wasn’t an impulsive decision to return for another season, she knew immediately that she didn’t want her lacrosse career to end not on her terms.

“The day after, I sent Shelley a message saying, ‘I don’t know what the future is going to hold, but my heart’s still in this,’” Johnson said.

While the season still has an inherent element of uncertainty to it, Johnson said that she and her teammates can only focus on the controllable elements, like putting in the effort at practice and trusting in the next player in line.

As a central part of the Dukes’ defense, Johnson knows she’s backed by some of the team’s strongest players.

All three of the preseason honorees come from their end of the field. Johnson and Matey are both defenders, and Dougherty is a decorated goalkeeper.

“My preseason accolade doesn’t come without me being on a good team,” Johnson said. “We always say that the individual shine comes when they have a great unit to support them, so I think that’s just a testament to the people who are playing on the defensive end.”