After dominant season-opening victory, still much to improve on for James Madison heading into Saturday bout against Robert Morris

“We know what we're made of, we know what we can do,” Hampton said. “We got to do it each and every week. This is something we can do every week, throughout."

Cignetti, heading into Saturday’s game, doesn't want the Dukes to fly too high though.

He said he doesn’t want JMU to fall into the trap it fell into in 2018, before his tenure, when a successful season was snipped in the first round of the playoffs, with a loss at Colgate.

“Where they had some big wins and thought they were the New England Patriots,” Cignetti said of that season. “Because we're not. We're a team that has to improve every single day. That's what championship teams do.”

Cignetti cautioned that the Robert Morris team that will visit Harrisonburg Saturday is not the same one that visited that 2018 season, when the Dukes beat them 73-7.

This Colonials group has 14 starters back from a team that won six of its final seven games in 2019. They’ve also added transfers, including defensive end Ricardo Watson out of Florida State and wide receiver Daevon Robinson out of Rutgers.

Saturday will be the Dukes’ final outing before Colonial Athletic Association play begins March 6 at Elon.