After dominant season-opening victory, still much to improve on for James Madison heading into Saturday bout against Robert Morris

The outcome of James Madison’s season-opening victory over Morehead State last Saturday presents a picture of a type of dominant performance the Dukes would be proud of.
Particularly after not playing for more than a full calendar year, after the fall season was postponed to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after JMU was tasked with replacing starters at several spots, including quarterback.
The Dukes exited the matchup with the Eagles last week with a 52-0 final score. They held Morehead State to minus-6 yards rushing and 104 yards passing while racking up 369 yards on the ground themselves.
The last time JMU touched the field, before Saturday, was the FCS national title game in January 2020. This season’s opener would seem to indicate a return to a high level of play, for a team that debuted at No. 2 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll this week.
But coach Curt Cignetti would urge his team to pump the brakes a bit. While he’s happy with the way JMU debuted, he also saw much on tape that needs to be cleaned up and improved — missed play assignments and technique to shore up.
Cignetti said he doesn’t want the Dukes (1-0) to think they’re something that they’re not coming out of the Morehead State game. He doesn’t want them to render any false impressions of who they are heading into their second game, against Robert Morris at noon Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium (NBC Sports Washington Plus).
“We got to have a great sense of urgency and prepare for this team and play well and have respect for the opponent,” Cignetti said. “Because they're going to come in here and they're going to be a challenge."
Against Morehead State, the Dukes’ plethora of running backs stole the show. It was a position group that was an obvious strength heading into the season, with four of last season’s top five rushers back.
Those four — seniors Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton, and sophomores Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer — had a combined 356 yards, led by Agyei-Obese’s 116.
So it was a fairly light day for Cole Johnson, the Dukes’ new starter at quarterback — a senior who’s finally getting the opportunity to start full time. Johnson was 10 of 14 for 147 yards passing and a touchdown.
“Did good things out there,” Cignetti said of Johnson after Saturday’s game. “And so I'm feeling really good about Cole."
The defense replaced all but three starters, including three-fourths of what was a standout defensive line in 2019.
Safety M.J. Hampton, who's now starting at JMU’s hybrid “rover” defensive back position, said this week that he felt good about how the defense performed in the shutout. In addition to the run stopping, the Dukes nabbed two interceptions, one by safety Wayne Davis and one by safety Que Reid.
“We know what we're made of, we know what we can do,” Hampton said. “We got to do it each and every week. This is something we can do every week, throughout."
Cignetti, heading into Saturday’s game, doesn't want the Dukes to fly too high though.
He said he doesn’t want JMU to fall into the trap it fell into in 2018, before his tenure, when a successful season was snipped in the first round of the playoffs, with a loss at Colgate.
“Where they had some big wins and thought they were the New England Patriots,” Cignetti said of that season. “Because we're not. We're a team that has to improve every single day. That's what championship teams do.”
Cignetti cautioned that the Robert Morris team that will visit Harrisonburg Saturday is not the same one that visited that 2018 season, when the Dukes beat them 73-7.
This Colonials group has 14 starters back from a team that won six of its final seven games in 2019. They’ve also added transfers, including defensive end Ricardo Watson out of Florida State and wide receiver Daevon Robinson out of Rutgers.
Saturday will be the Dukes’ final outing before Colonial Athletic Association play begins March 6 at Elon.
And while last Saturday’s opener was an assertive reintroduction, there’s still progress that could be made this Saturday.
“There's a lot of notes,” Cignetti said, referencing the opener. “And now we got to treat this [Saturday’s game] like it's a first game, too."
