After historic season, VCU women's basketball is back Friday. Here's a look at the nonconference schedule.

When VCU women’s basketball, in March, finally grasped the prize it had come to the doorstep of for three straight years, coach Beth O’Boyle was hit with a feeling of excitement.
The Rams, after advancing to the Atlantic 10 title game in both 2019 and 2020, won it this past season — a moment of history for the program and a triumph for O’Boyle’s squad in particular, that had after a challenging 2017-18 season turned itself into an annual contender in the league.
It was VCU’s first-ever conference tournament title in women’s basketball, and earned the Rams their second-ever NCAA tournament bid, first since 2009.
“The experiences that we went through as a program, and as a team, it was remarkable,” O’Boyle said. “And something that I will cherish and am proud of.”
VCU has a dozen players back from last year’s team, including a pivotal returnee in former Huguenot star Taya Robinson, who elected to come back for the extra uear of eligibility granted to athletes due to the pandemic.
“Just having her here with the veteran leadership ... She impacts the whole team,” guard Madison Hattix-Covington said.
Hattix-Covington and Robinson both will be important leaders for VCU, the program’s two longest-tenured pieces, both members of the 2017 recruiting class. They’re both captains for the Rams, along with senior Keowa Walters, an offseason transfer from Buffalo.
Asked this preseason what she’s most excited about, heading into the 2021-22 schedule, O’Boyle spoke of the tight-knit culture present within the program. It’s something that’s contagious, she said. And now the Rams know what it’s like, and what it takes, to reach the A-10 pinnacle.
“I think, for our program, it's just we keep elevating our expectations for ourselves as players and as coaches, that level of personal excellence that we want to have,” O’Boyle said. “And that we do believe in that we know if we are doing things the right way and continue with our process and our culture, we're going to have to have the success that we all dream about.”
On Friday, in a 5:50 p.m. ceremony at the Siegel Center before a 6 p.m. tipoff against Middle Tennessee, VCU will unveil its NCAA tournament banner and receive its A-10 title rings.
As O’Boyle’s eighth season begins, here’s a glance at the Rams’ full nonconference slate.
Nov. 12 vs. Middle Tennessee
Tipoff: 6 p.m. 2020-21 record: 17-8, 12-4 Conference USA
Predicted finish in Conference USA: Tied for third
Middle Tennessee claimed the Conference USA tournament title last season, led by league player of the year Anastasia Hayes. The team was 11th nationally with 9.3 3s a game. Hayes is gone, but two starters are back, including last year’s leading rebounder, Alexis Whittington (7.7 per game). The Lady Raiders also have VCU transfer Kseniya Malashka.
Nov. 17 vs. North Carolina Central
Tipoff: 6 p.m. 2020-21 record: 4-12, 2-6 MEAC
Predicted finish in Conference USA: Fourth
Senior guard Necole Hope, the Eagles’ leading returning scorer at 10.1 points — plus 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game — is a preseason all-MEAC third team pick. Former Highland Springs standout Paris McBride, who finished her career at Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.), started nine of 12 games as a freshman last season and averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Nov. 21 vs. Old Dominion
Tipoff: 1 p.m. 2020-21 record: 13-11, 7-9 Conference USA
Predicted finish in Conference USA: Second
The Monarchs are priming to build in coach DeLisha Milton-Jones’ second season, with four starters back from last year’s team. Two — Ajah Wayne (15.5 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game) and Amari Young (13.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg) — are preseason all-conference picks in Conference USA. As is Florida Atlantic transfer Iggy Allen, who averaged 22.2 points and 10.9 rebounds last year.
Nov. 25 vs. Washington
Tipoff: 5 p.m. 2020-21 record: 7-14, 3-13 Pac-12
Predicted finish in Pac-12: Tied for 10th
This is the Rams’ first of two games in Bimini, Bahamas, as part of the Goombay Splash tournament. Washington fired coach Jody Wynn in March and hired Tina Langley from Rice. Langley has Haley Van Dyke, the Huskies’ leader at 12 ppg last year, back, and brought in her top two scorers at Rice — Nancy Mulkey (15.7 ppg) and Lauren Schwartz (13.1 ppg). Rice won the WNIT last year.
Nov. 26 vs. North Carolina
Tipoff: 5 p.m. 2020-21 record: 13-11, 8-9 ACC
Predicted finish in ACC: Seventh
VCU finishes in the Bahamas with the Tar Heels. North Carolina earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament last season, but lost three of its top five scorers. Also, freshman Teonni Key — named to the ACC’s newcomer watch list — and Ariel Young were lost for the year to preseason ACL tears. Princeton transfer Carlie Littlefield and sophomore forward Alyssa Ustby led the way with 15 points each in UNC’s season-opening win over North Carolina A&T Tuesday.
Dec. 1 vs. East Carolina
Tipoff: 6 p.m. 2020-21 record: 8-14, 6-10 AAC
Predicted finish in AAC: Seventh
Coach Kim McNeill, a former CAA all-defensive team pick at Richmond, has had strong defense teams through her first two seasons at the helm at ECU. The Pirates were fifth nationally with 12.1 steals a game last year.
Dec. 5 vs. Boston College
Tipoff: 1 p.m. 2020-21 record: 7-12, 2-11 ACC
Predicted finish in ACC: 11th
The Eagles have all five starters back, led by forward Taylor Soule. Soule averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds last season. ACC all-defensive team pick Marnelle Garraud is also among the group.
Dec. 8 at Buffalo
Tipoff: 7 p.m. 2020-21 record: 15-9, 11-6 MAC
Predicted finish in MAC: Third
Guard Dyaisha Fair is back to lead Buffalo, after earning first team all-MAC and MAC all-defensive team honors last season. She posted eye-popping averages of 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals in 2020-21.
Dec. 12 vs. USF
Tipoff: 1 p.m. 2020-21 record: 19-4, 12-2 AAC
Predicted finish in AAC: First
USF won both its first AAC regular-season title and conference tournament title in March, then beat Washington State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Ranked No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, the Bulls returned all five starters. They held teams to 55.4 points per game last year, 16th in the country.
Dec. 17 vs. Stetson
Tipoff: 11 a.m. 2020-21 record: 10-15, 7-9 Atlantic Sun
Predicted finish in Atlantic Sun: Fifth
Guard Yazz Wazeerud-Din, who led the Atlantic Sun with 59 steals last season, is back for the Hatters. She also averaged 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee State
Tipoff: 1 p.m. 2020-21 record: 0-22, 0-20 Ohio Valley Conference
Predicted finish in Ohio Valley: Tenth
It’s almost a completely new roster for the Tigers, after a winless season last year. They have 12 newcomers, including seven transfers. This game will also be played at Stetson, as part of a neutral-site event there.
Dec. 22 at Delaware
Tipoff: 1 p.m. 2020-21 record: 24-5, 16-2 CAA
Predicted finish in CAA: Tied for first
The 2020-21 CAA player of the year, Jasmine Dickey, leads a loaded Blue Hens squad coming off a CAA regular-season title. Dickey averaged 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals last year and is one of four starters back.
Dec. 29 vs. Delaware State
Tipoff: 6 p.m. 2020-21 record: 3-12, 2-8 MEAC
Predicted finish in MEAC: Seventh
Delaware State is now under the direction of coach E.C. Hill, who was hired after two seasons as an assistant at Towson. Guard Janasia Law is a preseason all-MEAC third team pick, after averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2020-21.
Notes: VCU announced Thursday that O’Boyle has received a two-year contract extension. Her deal now runs through the 2025-26 season. O’Boyle has a 122-94 record through seven seasons. … The Rams signed guards Timaya Lewis-Eutsey and Mary-Anna Asare to national letters of intent Wednesday, as part of their 2022 recruiting class. Lewis-Eutsey averaged 18.9 points over nine games in a shortened season at Life Center Academy (Burlington, N.J.), according to brooklynsportsworld.com. Asare, out of J. Addison School (Markham, Canada), carries a four-star rating from CROWN Scout Girls Basketball.
