After historic season, VCU women's basketball is back Friday. Here's a look at the nonconference schedule.

Hattix-Covington and Robinson both will be important leaders for VCU, the program’s two longest-tenured pieces, both members of the 2017 recruiting class. They’re both captains for the Rams, along with senior Keowa Walters, an offseason transfer from Buffalo.

Asked this preseason what she’s most excited about, heading into the 2021-22 schedule, O’Boyle spoke of the tight-knit culture present within the program. It’s something that’s contagious, she said. And now the Rams know what it’s like, and what it takes, to reach the A-10 pinnacle.

“I think, for our program, it's just we keep elevating our expectations for ourselves as players and as coaches, that level of personal excellence that we want to have,” O’Boyle said. “And that we do believe in that we know if we are doing things the right way and continue with our process and our culture, we're going to have to have the success that we all dream about.”

On Friday, in a 5:50 p.m. ceremony at the Siegel Center before a 6 p.m. tipoff against Middle Tennessee, VCU will unveil its NCAA tournament banner and receive its A-10 title rings.

As O’Boyle’s eighth season begins, here’s a glance at the Rams’ full nonconference slate.

Nov. 12 vs. Middle Tennessee