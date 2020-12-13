After Hokies win, Brock Hoffman ramps up UVA rivalry with Tweets

“I would definitely say it’s a cleansing feeling,” Hoffman said of the win. “Definitely to get a win against these guys, as much as they talked back when we were supposed to play earlier in the season. It kind of bit them in the butt.”

Snowden, who attended Saturday night’s game and used a knee scooter on the UVA sideline, responded on Twitter Saturday night.

“I had literally no clue who you were before this tweet,” Snowden said, mocking Hoffman. “But sorry my ankle was broken? I’ll get on fixing that. Also since you’re clearly such a big fan of mine DM your address and I’ll send you a signed jersey or something.”

Back in September, wide receiver Tre Turner addressed Snowden’s Tweet.

“It was funny to me,” Turner said. “Whenever our game got postponed, like our first game, you didn’t see us going at NC State, bashing their players. IT was just like, man, it’s a pandemic going on so the game had to get postponed. It was just funny to me. I don’t really take anything personal on Twitter, at all.”

Saturday night, Turner responded again, this time tweeting, “So what was y’all saying around 9/12/20?”