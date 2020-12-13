After Hokies win, Brock Hoffman ramps up UVA rivalry with Tweets

BLACKSBURG – Not every part of college football has been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after Virginia Tech’s resounding 33-15 win over rival UVA on Saturday night, Hokies center Brock Hoffman took to social media to dial up the trash talking.
Hoffman fired off a Tweet at 11:29 p.m., apparently from the Tech locker room, attacking injured Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden and former defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, who left the program and transferred to his hometown school, Cincinnati.
“Sucks you injured your ankle (Snowden) and your boy (Briggs) transferred, cause man I was looking forward to kicking the [crap] outta y’all for talking crazy a couple months ago,” Hoffman Tweeted. “Since you two didn’t ‘tighten up’ I had to bully those bums (UVA) threw out there today.”
Hoffman was referencing Tweets by Virginia players after the teams had their Sept. 19 meeting postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Tech’s program.
On Sept. 12, Snowden, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 28 in a home win over Abilene Christian, Tweeted, “stop doing all that tweeting about how you wanna play and just act like it. Them [hollow] tweets not [going to] save you.”
After reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup, Hoffman mentioned Snowden and other UVA players’ Tweets and said they motivated him Saturday night.
“I would definitely say it’s a cleansing feeling,” Hoffman said of the win. “Definitely to get a win against these guys, as much as they talked back when we were supposed to play earlier in the season. It kind of bit them in the butt.”
Snowden, who attended Saturday night’s game and used a knee scooter on the UVA sideline, responded on Twitter Saturday night.
“I had literally no clue who you were before this tweet,” Snowden said, mocking Hoffman. “But sorry my ankle was broken? I’ll get on fixing that. Also since you’re clearly such a big fan of mine DM your address and I’ll send you a signed jersey or something.”
Back in September, wide receiver Tre Turner addressed Snowden’s Tweet.
“It was funny to me,” Turner said. “Whenever our game got postponed, like our first game, you didn’t see us going at NC State, bashing their players. IT was just like, man, it’s a pandemic going on so the game had to get postponed. It was just funny to me. I don’t really take anything personal on Twitter, at all.”
Saturday night, Turner responded again, this time tweeting, “So what was y’all saying around 9/12/20?”
The Hokies had won the annual rivalry game for 15 straight seasons before UVA’s 39-30 home win last year gave it the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since 2003. Saturday’s game included some chippie moments early and late.
After a 39-yard by Tech running back Khalil Herbert on the game’s third play, Virginia cornerback De’Vante Cross drove Herbert out of bounds into the Hokies’ sideline, that got into it with players and staff as he headed back to the field.
After the game, some members of the two teams briefly came together, exchanging shoves.
UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall, who has made winning the annual rivalry game a major emphasis during his five seasons in Charlottesville, fell to 1-4 against the Hokies.
“It's immediate motivation to get it right the next time,” said Mendenhall. “It's our goal and desire to win the state, every single year. Not every other year or less frequently than that. It doesn't happen unless it's intentional. It doesn't happen if it's just a regular game. So, yeah we're motivated already to get back to work.”