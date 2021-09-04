After humbling Sam Howell and UNC, Amare Barno and Virginia Tech's defense may be just getting started

BLACKSBURG – In moments during fall practice when Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister would break from the pocket and find himself one-on-one with defensive end Amare Barno, coach Justin Fuente was quick to blow his whistle.
The prudent tooting, while it kept Burmeister healthy, robbed teammates and coaches of the chance to watch two of the Hokies’ best athletes go head-to-head. How might those scenarios have played out?
“He blows it quick so we don’t really know,” said Burmeister with an appreciative grin. “But you can see what Amare can do, so, I’m sure a few times, he’d get me pretty good.”
Barno’s ability to disrupt and downright wreck opposing offense’s plans was on full display Friday night against North Carolina. On a vintage evening at Lane Stadium, where the orange-clad sell-out crowd rocked from the Enter Sandman entrance all the way through to the joyous field-storming in the aftermath of the 17-10 upset, Barno and the Tech defense dominated the 10th-ranked Tar Heels.
Humbled and embarrassed in a 56-45 loss a year ago in Chapel Hill, the Hokies’ defense spent the offseason eager for its shot at redemption, even lifting weights with the Heels’ highlights from that game playing on television screens overhead.
And on a national stage, it didn’t miss, burying UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s Heisman Trophy hopes under the wreckage of six sacks and three interceptions.
“We feel like, as a D-line, we can wreck the game,” said defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, who had two of the sacks and a forced fumble. “Which, as an example, tonight.”
Considering the fact that North Carolina returned five starters on its offensive line, Tech wasn’t expected to wreak that level of havoc along the line of scrimmage. But, by stifling UNC’s running game, the Hokies rendered the Tar Heels one dimensional. That made it possible for Barno and Garbutt to pin back their ears and get after Howell.
The team’s defensive tackles got into the act as well, with Mario Kendricks and Norell Pollard also playing well Friday night. Kendricks night included a sack that came when Tech only rushed three defenders.
“I’m taking those four against any five in the country,” said linebacker Dax Hollifield.
Fuente agreed, smirking at a question about the expectation that Carolina’s veteran offensive line would control the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve got all our guys back, too,” he said. “And I kinda like our guys.”
There certainly was a lot to like Friday night, and plenty of reason to believe there’s still more to come. And not just from the defensive line.
The Hokies’ cornerbacks – Jermaine Waller, Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman – contributed to the handcuffing of Howell, holding up in one-on-one coverage, especially in some key spots. Howell finished 17 for 32 for 208 yards and one touchdown and UNC went a dismal 2 for 10 on third downs.
Waller, Hollifield and nickel back Chamarri Conner handed Howell his career-high three interceptions.
“It’s what we expected. We knew what we were going to do today,” said Hollifield. “We knew it was going to happen, so we’re not shocked by it.”
The Tar Heels, conversely, did appear shell-shocked, first by the raucous Lane Stadium crowd -- “I’ve never seen it like that. It was different,” said Fuente – and then by the relentless pressure applied by the Hokies.
Perhaps most encouraging for Tech, its pass-rush duo of Barno and Garbutt is still, in many ways, a work in progress. Garbutt sat out most of last season struggling emotionally with a family health situation. Friday night, he walked to the podium for the post-game press conference and exclaimed, “That’s been the saying for the summer – TyJuan is back.”
As he spoke, he flashed a bright, wide smile that might have been more significant than anything he did on the field.
And then, there’s Barno. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound South Carolina native transferred to Tech before the 2019 season. Then a linebacker, he moved to end last year.
“He’s still learning how to play the position,” said Fuente.
Barno may still have a lot to learn about technique and strategy at defensive end, but Friday night, in one of the program’s most significant wins of the Fuente era, it was Barno and the defense teaching North Carolina the lessons.
