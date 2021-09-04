After humbling Sam Howell and UNC, Amare Barno and Virginia Tech's defense may be just getting started

Waller, Hollifield and nickel back Chamarri Conner handed Howell his career-high three interceptions.

“It’s what we expected. We knew what we were going to do today,” said Hollifield. “We knew it was going to happen, so we’re not shocked by it.”

The Tar Heels, conversely, did appear shell-shocked, first by the raucous Lane Stadium crowd -- “I’ve never seen it like that. It was different,” said Fuente – and then by the relentless pressure applied by the Hokies.

Perhaps most encouraging for Tech, its pass-rush duo of Barno and Garbutt is still, in many ways, a work in progress. Garbutt sat out most of last season struggling emotionally with a family health situation. Friday night, he walked to the podium for the post-game press conference and exclaimed, “That’s been the saying for the summer – TyJuan is back.”

As he spoke, he flashed a bright, wide smile that might have been more significant than anything he did on the field.

And then, there’s Barno. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound South Carolina native transferred to Tech before the 2019 season. Then a linebacker, he moved to end last year.

“He’s still learning how to play the position,” said Fuente.

Barno may still have a lot to learn about technique and strategy at defensive end, but Friday night, in one of the program’s most significant wins of the Fuente era, it was Barno and the defense teaching North Carolina the lessons.