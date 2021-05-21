After initially shying away from talk of defending title, UVA lacrosse has come to embrace it

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Georgetown soccer coach Brian Wiese has been rooting for Virginia lacrosse ever since having a conversation with Cavaliers coach Lars Tiffany last summer about the challenge of repeating the year after winning a national championship. Both men had guided their teams to NCAA titles in 2019 and neither got that chance again in 2020 because the pandemic.
Ever since their talk, Wiese has been following Tiffany’s team, hoping they’ll win. That changes Saturday when Tiffany’s team takes on Georgetown’s lacrosse squad.
“It’s funny with how you can latch onto a team and follow them and root for them,” Wiese said this week. “I’ve been really interested to see how they’ve done. And now I’m in a spot where I’m like, ‘I hope they lose.’ It’s hard because I’ve grown fond of Lars. Our conversation was one where, now I’m rooting for that guy.”
Wiese actually connected with former UVA lacrosse coach Dom Starsia, whose nephew was a Georgetown assistant and is now the head coach at Pennsylvania. Wiese invited Starsia, who had won four national titles with the Cavaliers, to speak with a group of college soccer coaches who were holding weekly Zoom meetings during the early months of the pandemic.
“We’d have these meetings to talk about how are we handling the pandemic,” said Wiese. “It was just this great hour of the day.”
Starsia took part in a conversation about culture building in college athletic programs. Then Wiese reached out to Starsia separately to talk about how to follow up the year after a national title. After that, Starsia connected Wiese with Tiffany and the three men mulled over the topic for an hour and a half.
One thing they all agreed on, describing the season after a championship as a title defense isn’t accurate. Wiese said Starsia told him, “You’re not defending anything. No one can take that away from you.”
Through the conversation, Tiffany, whose team played six games in 2020 before the season was called off, actually found he preferred Wiese’s approach to the year after the title to his own, in a number of ways.
First, where Wiese and his team talked about their championship run without dwelling on it, Tiffany had essentially banned his 2020 team from making references to its national title the year before.
“I said, ‘Fellas. There are the four letter words that float around our society. We’re gonna talk about six letter words,’” said Tiffany. “I don’t want to hear the word repeat. I don’t want to hear the word defend. This is a fresh slate. We weren’t using those words pursuing the 2019 championship. Why should we use those words as we move into the 2020 season.’ And it made sense, right? It was logical. I was trying to move forward. But I was too strict with it.”
Tiffany had also researched how rare consecutive championships have been in Division lacrosse, football and basketball over the past two decades and shared that with his team.
“I laid out how difficult it was to repeat,” said Tiffany. “I was trying to make the point, this is going to be really hard, so we have to work even harder.”
Wiese, instead, presented his team with examples of teams that had successfully won back-to-back titles, including Tufts men’s soccer at the Division III level and North Carolina field hockey.
But, as he’s shown time and again during his career, Tiffany is one of the sport’s most introspective and adaptive sideline bosses. And 2021 afforded him the rarest of opportunities – a do-over.
“I feel very fortunate to be sort of given a second chance to approach the NCAA tournament from the stance of, ‘Yeah, we won the last time,’” said Tiffany. “We’re having more fun with it.”
Now, Tiffany hopes that fun continues Saturday against Georgetown. The teams play at noon in Hempstead, New York. UVA (11-4), which beat Bryant last weekend, is the tournament’s fourth seed. The Hoyas (13-2), who eliminated Syracuse in the first round, are the five-seed.
Wiese’s soccer team went 10-2-2 this spring, falling to eventual champion Marshall in the NCAA quarterfinals. That’s where Tiffany’s team sits now, a win away from a second straight final four. For this game, at least, Wiese won’t be pulling for him.
