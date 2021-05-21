After initially shying away from talk of defending title, UVA lacrosse has come to embrace it

Starsia took part in a conversation about culture building in college athletic programs. Then Wiese reached out to Starsia separately to talk about how to follow up the year after a national title. After that, Starsia connected Wiese with Tiffany and the three men mulled over the topic for an hour and a half.

One thing they all agreed on, describing the season after a championship as a title defense isn’t accurate. Wiese said Starsia told him, “You’re not defending anything. No one can take that away from you.”

Through the conversation, Tiffany, whose team played six games in 2020 before the season was called off, actually found he preferred Wiese’s approach to the year after the title to his own, in a number of ways.

First, where Wiese and his team talked about their championship run without dwelling on it, Tiffany had essentially banned his 2020 team from making references to its national title the year before.