After injuries hit Virginia's receiving corps, freshman J.R. Wilson gets his shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE – J.R. Wilson announced his commitment to Virginia in October of last year, sitting in a wheelchair following surgery on his right knee. So when Wilson started practicing with his new team in August, his expectations for how much he might play as a freshman were modest.

But as he got healthier, Wilson started to see a path to playing time as a rookie.

“As the weeks unfolded, I saw the field for more and more opportunities,” he said this week.

Then came last week’s injuries to Virginia’s top three receivers – Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. – and suddenly, Wilson found himself in the starting lineup for UVa’s game against North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder from Brooklyn, N.Y, responded with five catches for 61 yards, his confidence growing after initially experiencing some “first start jitters,” he said. Virginia’s offense had perhaps its most productive game of the season, scoring touchdowns in all four quarters of a 31-28 loss.

“What I think what you saw was him having an opportunity, being excited by his opportunity and then going out and performing and knowing that the team was counting on him,” said Elliott.

Demick Starling, Ethan Davies and Luke Wentz also saw increased playing time at receiver, joining senior Billy Kemp IV, the only healthy regular at the position. Tight end Sackett Wood Jr. led the team with six catches for 94 yards.

“During the week, I saw guys going down,” said Wilson. “You kind of know you have to step up into a bigger role.”

Wilson’s coaches had been trying to coax him into fighting for a bigger role for a few weeks now.

“We were trying to push him, like, ‘Hey buddy. You can step to the forefront. Don’t be in the back, in the shadows,’” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “Hopefully that gets him some confidence from Saturday, wanting to do that. He’s a big kid and his confidence should be steadily growing.”

Wilson may get another chance to build on that success this Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Wicks, Thompson and Davis all wore yellow non-participation jerseys during practice Monday. Tuesday, Elliott said the trio was day-to-day, their availability for the Pittsburgh game to be determined. He said Thompson was the closest to being able to play, with Wicks (bone bruise) potentially out the longest. Elliott said Davis missed the UNC game because he was in concussion protocol.

Wednesday, Kitchings said nothing had changed regarding their status.

“It’s the same day-to-day status with these guys,” said Kitchings. “We’ve got a few days left to see how it checks out.”

On top of that, Starling was seen in walking boot after Wednesday’s practice, leaving his available for the Pittsburgh game in doubt.

Pittsburgh was one of four ACC teams that offered Wilson, a three-star recruit, a scholarship out of high school, along with UVa, Miami and Syracuse.

He played in an air raid style offense at Canarsie High School and was originally recruited by former UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall. But Elliott retained wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, an assistant who Wilson had forged a strong relationship with.

Since getting to Virginia, his desire to play for Hagans has been affirmed.

“It’s everything he pretty much said to me recruiting me in high school,” said Wilson. “He said he was going to be on me hard and that he believes in me.”

Now, with the chance to contribute, Wilson is showing why.