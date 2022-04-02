After injury-riddled fall, JMU star running back Percy Agyei-Obese prepping for sixth year with Dukes

As James Madison ran through warmups before a late-October game against Elon last fall, there was a notable, and noticeable, player not participating.

Off to the side, in sweats, was running back Percy Agyei-Obese. He wore a full, gray walking boot on his left foot and it was clear he would not play that afternoon.

It seemed like another blow for the Dukes standout, who had to battle through a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season that kept him out until early October. After the game, coach Curt Cignetti broke the news on just how much of a blow it was: Agyei-Obese likely wouldn’t play again for the rest of the season.

“He’s had a rough year,” Cignetti said then.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Frederick, Md., native — the CAA preseason offensive player of the year — ultimately played just four games last fall. But after the limited playing time, he was able to secure a redshirt and retain a year of eligibility.

And now, after surgery on his left ankle, Agyei-Obese is back for a sixth year, a boon for JMU’s backfield as the Dukes ascend to the Sun Belt Conference and the FBS level. JMU is taking part in spring practices, toward an April 23 spring game.

Agyei-Obese was a first team all-CAA pick in 2019 and in the spring 2021 season. He ran for a team-high 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019, helping the Dukes to the national championship game. And in the truncated spring 2021 campaign, Agyei-Obese ran for team highs of 717 yards and eight touchdowns, earning second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press.

That paved a runway toward what had the potential to be a valuable fall 2021 season for Agyei-Obese, ahead of a turn toward the next level and potential NFL opportunities. But he tweaked his hamstring in preseason camp, which kept him out of the Dukes’ first three games.

His debut came Oct. 2 at New Hampshire, and he ran for a season-high 82 yards and two touchdowns against Villanova the following week. But, two weeks later, his left ankle was rolled up on in a game at Delaware.

The damage turned out to be worse than originally thought, which put Agyei-Obese in the boot and ultimately ended his season. He had surgery in early November.

His initial thought was that he wouldn’t return to school for an additional year and would get ready for draft prep and a pro day this spring instead. But after thinking through the options and discussing it with his support system, including the Dukes’ coaches and training staff, Agyei-Obese opted to come back. The decision was reached roughly two weeks after his surgery.

“I realized that that was the best decision for me, to put myself in the best decision to, one, finish off my last season strong and to go into the next level with my head in the right direction,” he said.

The recovery after surgery was a slow and steady one, as Agyei-Obese progressed from moving around on a scooter, then moved off crutches, to eventually being able to jog and then cut again.

“It's tedious work, because it's only so much you can do,” he said. “And it's literally like 1% every day.”

Last month he received clearance to be a full participant in spring ball.

Agyei-Obese’s objectives for the spring are to get his feet back under him and sharpen his fundamentals again after the missed time. The Dukes are being cautious, though, too.

“The coaches are definitely keeping an eye on me,” Agyei-Obese said. “They're not letting me do anything too crazy. Because I'm still recovering at this point. …

“I'm glad to be out there with my guys and be able to work hard with them through practice and just be able to go through and play football again, feeling comfortable.”

As a group, Agyei-Obese said there’s a bit more excitement among the team this spring with what’s ahead this fall, a first year in the Sun Belt with a full complement of FBS games on the schedule — “Everyone can’t wait,” he said.

And a healthy Agyei-Obese figures to have much to say in terms of the Dukes’ fortunes this fall, helping lead another deep running back room that added Pitt graduate transfer A.J. Davis to a strong group of returners.

“I just really feel like JMU is going to surprise a lot of people,” he said.