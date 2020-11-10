After 'magical' win over Hokies, No. 22 Flames' restless coach tells players, 'Don't change'

“This one has the same value as last week’s in the win-loss column. There’s no difference,” said Freeze. “It doesn’t count any more or any less."

He told the Flames, "just don't change. Don't change anything. Let's remember why you're having the success we are ... Do not change our approach at all, and hopefully the leadership of the team understands that."

After defeating Virginia Tech, Liberty rose in the AP Poll from No. 25 to No. 22, exposure that Freeze knows is helping LU recruiting near and far.

"We do think the Liberty brand is getting better and better nationally," he said.

The Flames' offensive success (38 ppg) is tightly connected to the impact of redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, a 6-foot-1 215-pounder from Atlanta who began his college career at Auburn. He is in his first season as LU's starter after sitting out last year.

At Virginia Tech, Willis ran 19 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, and completed 20 of 30 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. Liberty converted six of 13 third-down opportunities and all four of its fourth-down cracks.

Willis averages 100.5 rushing yards and has completed 67 percent.