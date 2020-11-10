After 'magical' win over Hokies, No. 22 Flames' restless coach tells players, 'Don't change'

Restorative repose should have come easily to Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze after his Flames won 38-35 at Virginia Tech last Saturday.
He couldn’t think of a bigger victory in his coaching career, Freeze told family and friends, given the Hokies’ status. There are several pictures from Saturday Freeze said he intends to save and frame. He referred to the game in Blacksburg as part of a “magical weekend.”
Yet there was no rest. Not Saturday. Not Sunday.
“You’re so jacked up after a game like that, you don’t sleep on Saturday,” said Freeze. “And then Sunday night, I start immediately, my head starts spinning about, ‘All right, I’ve got to get them back down grounded.’”
LU's game prep involves that, and guesswork. The 7-0 Flames play FCS member Western Carolina Saturday in Lynchburg, a match-up that reflects how odd 2020 is, in Freeze’s estimation. Saturday is the Catamounts’ opener.
“That’s strange, and uncomfortable,” said Freeze. “Not quite sure what to prepare for.”
Western Carolina, which went 3-9 last year, opened preseason practice on Oct. 7. Liberty was already three games into its schedule.
The Catamounts took a split approach to football in light of the pandemic. They will play three games during the fall semester (LU, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina), and then come back in the spring semester and play eight Southern Conference games.
“This one has the same value as last week’s in the win-loss column. There’s no difference,” said Freeze. “It doesn’t count any more or any less."
He told the Flames, "just don't change. Don't change anything. Let's remember why you're having the success we are ... Do not change our approach at all, and hopefully the leadership of the team understands that."
After defeating Virginia Tech, Liberty rose in the AP Poll from No. 25 to No. 22, exposure that Freeze knows is helping LU recruiting near and far.
"We do think the Liberty brand is getting better and better nationally," he said.
The Flames' offensive success (38 ppg) is tightly connected to the impact of redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, a 6-foot-1 215-pounder from Atlanta who began his college career at Auburn. He is in his first season as LU's starter after sitting out last year.
At Virginia Tech, Willis ran 19 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, and completed 20 of 30 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. Liberty converted six of 13 third-down opportunities and all four of its fourth-down cracks.
Willis averages 100.5 rushing yards and has completed 67 percent.
"He's his hardest critic. I talked to him (Monday) morning and he said, 'Man, I really didn't play that good,'" said Freeze. "And I said, 'We don't win that game without you, and we need to learn some things from it. Both are true, and you're our guy.' But certainly we don't win that game without him.
"You would never know he's having the great year he's having by listening to him talk, and I just love that quality about him. I hope he never changes."
The Flames, 0-8 against ACC teams going into this season, won 38-21 at Syracuse on Oct. 17, shocked Virginia Tech last Saturday, and face North Carolina State Nov. 21.
“I told somebody, ‘I’m afraid that our people will expect us to win every ACC game we ever play now,’” said Freeze. “That’s not realistic, I don’t think. We’ll keep taking them as they come.”
