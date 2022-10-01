After momentous win at App State, JMU pushes further into Sun Belt play against Texas State Saturday

It was an experience James Carpenter described as one of the craziest games he’s ever been a part of.

James Madison’s surge from a 25-point deficit, to a 32-28 win, at Appalachian State last Saturday is one the Dukes won’t soon forget — a first signature victory at the FBS level, in the program’s first-ever Sun Belt league game.

But when JMU reconvened as a team on Monday, to begin preparing for this Saturday’s home game against Texas State, the coaching staff — after congratulating the Dukes on the performance — imparted a message that App State is now in the past.

“On to the next one,” said Carpenter, a redshirt sophomore nose guard. “Act like we’ve been there.”

And so JMU moves forward, deeper into its Sun Belt schedule — boosted by the historic result in Boone last weekend, but careful not to rest on the laurels of it.

The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt), who will be favored Saturday, kick off against the Bobcats (2-2) at 1:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU does not expect a change to Saturday’s kickoff time due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

“We knew we could play with anybody in this conference. That game just kind of shows us that we really can,” Carpenter said of App State. “And that gives us a lot of momentum going into this next game.”

One of the most striking components of the Dukes’ result in Boone last Saturday was the second-half shutout they staged, against a Mountaineers team that entered averaging 36.7 points.

Carpenter said there was no significant on-field adjustment that propelled the defense to such a performance after yielding 28 second-quarter points. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines simply expressed at halftime that the unit needed to play how it’s capable of playing.

“Play JMU football, play how we’re supposed to play,” Carpenter said. “First half was a little bit uncharacteristic of us.”

App State was held to 112 yards in the second half last week, and 298 yards total. In turn, JMU’s defense — which entered the game No. 1 in the FBS in total defense, surrendering an average of 163 total yards to Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State — still ranks among the country’s best.

The Dukes, who perennially had some of the top defenses nationally at the FCS level, sit third among all FBS teams in total defense (208 yards allowed per game) in this first year at the new classification. And now they’re surrounded by new company in those FBS rankings — they’re right behind Alabama (201.2 yards allowed per game) in that category.

The defensive line Carpenter helps anchor has been a key part of that. Within the 208 yards per game surrendered to this point, JMU has given up an average of 26.3 yards on the ground, tops in the country by far. Coach Curt Cignetti said he feels the line has done a good job keeping opposing offensive lines off balance.

In general, though, from Carpenter’s perspective, the basis of the Dukes’ continued effectiveness on defense in an inaugural FBS season is the speed they have all over the field. That can help cover up mistakes when they creep in.

“Even if it’s the wrong call or something like that, as long as you have 11 [players] on the same page, like Coach Haines says, we got good chances,” Carpenter said. “So I think, for us, just communicating well, making sure everyone’s on the same page and just playing how we’re supposed to play.”

That defense, like App State’s Chase Brice last week, will face another experienced quarterback on Saturday in Texas State’s Layne Hatcher. Hatcher, a fifth-year player who transferred from Arkansas State over the offseason and who began his career at Alabama, has tossed for 1,067 yards (32nd nationally) and 10 touchdowns (19th nationally) to four interceptions.

Slot receiver Ashtyn Hawkins has caught five of those touchdowns.

“Fast offense, definitely got some good playmakers. Good offensive line,” Carpenter said. “So, we got a handful.”

For JMU, last Saturday was a momentous day in program history.

But that win’s lasting impact will be defined by how the Dukes follow it up. And that starts this Saturday.

“You got to have an edge,” Cignetti said. “Because the difference in athletics between teams is like inches. Inches. And the team that shows up hungry, ready to go, and is on point with execution, is a team that prevails.

“Because, for the most part in college football, 98% of the teams can beat anybody, or lose to anybody.”