After multiple postponements, Longwood is 'hungry to play.' Anybody up for a game?

Longwood men’s basketball has schedule slots to fill because of COVID interruptions. The Lancers have enough healthy guys. Anybody up for a game Saturday?
Longwood coach Griff Aldrich and his assistants made lots of calls and received limited feedback, according to the coach. One reason is obvious. Longwood, a Big South member, is viewed a dangerous opponent.
“We’re not good enough, or high enough NET, where if you lose to us, ‘Well, it’s no big deal because they’re still high NET,’” said Aldrich, whose 8-5 Lancers are No. 176 of 358 in the NCAA Net rankings. “But we’re probably too good that, ‘Hey, we really don’t want to lose the game.’
“If people think they can beat you, they want to play. But if they’re not sure, then it’s really questionable.”
To lend some perspective, Richmond on Wednesday beat Massachusetts, which is No. 154, and the Spiders were scheduled to play Saturday (postponed) at Fordham, which is No. 147.
Longwood this preseason was picked to finish second in the Big South’s Northern Division, behind Campbell. The Lancers drubbed American, of the Patriot League, UMBC, of America East, and a couple of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, Delaware State and Morgan State.
Longwood lost at Georgetown 91-83 and at ODU 62-61.
Then came the wave of COVID positive tests/infections that shook up schedules all across the country. Longwood has been able to play once since Dec. 22, and that Wednesday game against Pfeiffer was arranged after the Lancers’ Big South opener scheduled for that day – at Hampton – was postponed because of COVID issues in the HU program.
Saturday’s scheduled game against High Point, Longwood’s Big South Conference home-opener, was postponed due to COVID issues in the High Point program.
The maximum number of games allowed in Division I is 29, unless a program takes part in multi-team event, in which case 31 games are permitted. So those teams that played a full nonconference complement do not have openings, presuming they plan to make up postponed league games.
“For example, we reached out to several schools here regionally since we’ve lost some games, Liberty, William & Mary, Elon, Richmond, and they had all played their full slate of nonconference games, and could not even consider playing us,” said Aldrich, whose program did not play all of its nonconference games. “That’s one of the challenges.”
The Longwood staff starting Monday contacted more than 50 programs that had openings to play, said Aldrich, and none was interested in meeting the Lancers on short notice. So Longwood slipped Division III Pfeiffer into the Wednesday slot.
Since Longwood discovered Saturday’s High Point game had been postponed, “we’re now well over having called 100 schools,” said Aldrich. “We’ve looked to play as far as Southern Cal, Grand Canyon …”
Most schools Longwood contacted indicated they are focused on their league schedules at this stage, said Aldrich, who added, ”We’re just hungry to play.”
The Lancers aren’t alone. A-10 member Saint Louis, for instance, extended a plea for a Saturday game via Twitter this week after the SLU-St. Bonaventure meeting was postponed. Iona accepted.
Aldrich remains confident that there will be fewer postponements as the days of the season progress, which appears to be the sentiment among most coaches, Richmond’s Chris Mooney included. This feels different than last year, which seemed more of a mystery, according to Aldrich.
“Now, I think people are, ‘Hey, we need to stop the spread to the best of our ability. We don’t want to expose people who are high-risk individuals, but we also understand that the likelihood of severe injury to our team and to our program is probably not as much,’” said Aldrich.
“And so I think there’s probably more of an appetite nationally to just figure out, ‘OK, how do we play games?’”
