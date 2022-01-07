After multiple postponements, Longwood is 'hungry to play.' Anybody up for a game?

Since Longwood discovered Saturday’s High Point game had been postponed, “we’re now well over having called 100 schools,” said Aldrich. “We’ve looked to play as far as Southern Cal, Grand Canyon …”

Most schools Longwood contacted indicated they are focused on their league schedules at this stage, said Aldrich, who added, ”We’re just hungry to play.”

The Lancers aren’t alone. A-10 member Saint Louis, for instance, extended a plea for a Saturday game via Twitter this week after the SLU-St. Bonaventure meeting was postponed. Iona accepted.

Aldrich remains confident that there will be fewer postponements as the days of the season progress, which appears to be the sentiment among most coaches, Richmond’s Chris Mooney included. This feels different than last year, which seemed more of a mystery, according to Aldrich.

“Now, I think people are, ‘Hey, we need to stop the spread to the best of our ability. We don’t want to expose people who are high-risk individuals, but we also understand that the likelihood of severe injury to our team and to our program is probably not as much,’” said Aldrich.

“And so I think there’s probably more of an appetite nationally to just figure out, ‘OK, how do we play games?’”