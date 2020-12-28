After needed break, recharged VCU ready for Atlantic 10 play

VCU concluded its nonconference schedule last week in what could be viewed as satisfying fashion.
The closing victory over James Madison was by the skin of the Rams’ teeth, but they still secured what was a fifth straight win. And they completed nine games successfully, without any internal disruptions — which, this season, is an accomplishment, too.
But to get to that point, playing amidst a pandemic and within the related protocols, took discipline and diligence. So, after the JMU victory, the holiday break was much needed — mentally, emotionally and physically.
“It's a mental grind on the coaches, on the players,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “And I just think a couple days off is good just mentally and emotionally. And even physically, just to get guys and feel a little bit better about their bodies.”
A plan was for VCU players to stay on campus for the duration of the break last week, for health reasons. But, through Rhoades’ examination of the pulse of the team, it seems that that proposition was loosened.
Rhoades spoke with coaching peers all over, he said, and all had different opinions on the approach.
“I just felt, mentally, I could see some guys, they needed a break,” he said. “And I thought it was a good thing.”
Players and coaches then reconvened this weekend, recharged. And what’s ahead now is the meat of the schedule: Atlantic 10 play.
It starts for VCU (7-2) in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph’s (0-5) on Wednesday at noon, the beginning of the Rams’ quest to return to the top quadrant of the league after last year’s drop to a No. 9 seed.
“What great opportunities in front of us,” Rhoades said. “But it’s about us, I’ve always been that way. Be us, do what we do, and try to do it on a high level home and away.”
Because of that common refrain this year — how young the Rams are — part of their intro to A-10 play has included a little bit of background. Rhoades, a history major in college at Lebanon Valley, has mixed in a little league history.
He explained VCU’s entrance into the league eight years ago and what the program has done in it since. The Rams have 110 wins against A-10 foes since they joined, the most of any team in the league, and a 110-49 overall record.
“And how great of a league it has been for a long, long time. So just getting the guys as familiar with that [as possible],” Rhoades said. “And it's a basketball league, so how important it is. And not just with each school in the A-10, but in college basketball in general. Gets a lot of respect.
“And, if you want to go get respect, you got to go get it, right? Every night.”
That’s not always so easy in a league like the A-10. This year especially, perhaps.
It’s a league that appears formidable. Besides VCU at 7-2, Saint Louis and Richmond are 7-1 and 6-2, respectively. Saint Louis beat LSU and N.C. State. Richmond beat Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago.
An Obi Toppin-less Dayton is 4-1 and still has some seasoned pieces, led by Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson. The Flyers beat Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
An experienced Davidson team, led by a senior Kellan Grady, is 5-3. The Wildcats took Texas and Providence to the brink and already opened A-10 play with a win over Rhode Island on Dec. 18.
VCU is scheduled to play Davidson, Dayon and Richmond twice each, and hosts Saint Louis in its third-to-last game, in February.
"There were some moments where I think teams in the A-10 made a national impact and brought awareness of how deep our league is this year,” Rhoades said of the league’s showing in nonconference play.
While the Rams respect how tough the A-10 is, they also haven’t forgotten another piece of history. KeShawn Curry, Corey Douglas and Vince Williams remain from the squad that won 12 straight in league play to claim the regular-season title in 2019.
Rhoades said he’s talked about the feeling they had when they went on the road and won in league play that year, and what that can do for confidence.
That’s the kind of history VCU would like to rekindle. After a timely breather, the team will try to take the first step toward that on Wednesday.
“We do talk to our guys pursuing a league championship,” Rhoades said. “But you can’t get there until you take care of what’s in front of you.”
