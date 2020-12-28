After needed break, recharged VCU ready for Atlantic 10 play

Players and coaches then reconvened this weekend, recharged. And what’s ahead now is the meat of the schedule: Atlantic 10 play.

It starts for VCU (7-2) in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph’s (0-5) on Wednesday at noon, the beginning of the Rams’ quest to return to the top quadrant of the league after last year’s drop to a No. 9 seed.

“What great opportunities in front of us,” Rhoades said. “But it’s about us, I’ve always been that way. Be us, do what we do, and try to do it on a high level home and away.”

Because of that common refrain this year — how young the Rams are — part of their intro to A-10 play has included a little bit of background. Rhoades, a history major in college at Lebanon Valley, has mixed in a little league history.

He explained VCU’s entrance into the league eight years ago and what the program has done in it since. The Rams have 110 wins against A-10 foes since they joined, the most of any team in the league, and a 110-49 overall record.