After open date, UVA continues stretch of big games by hosting No. 10 Notre Dame

In 2019, the Cavaliers had a home nonconference game against Liberty in the middle of its November stretch run for the title. This season, the schedule had UVA playing a nonleague game against BYU in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 30 and then hosting the Fighting Irish (7-1) to open November before returning to the ACC race.

It bizarrely sets up a nationally televised meeting with Notre Dame, the most marquee name on Virginia’s schedule, as a potential trap game, one the team could in effect overlook with the more impactful games against Pitt and Virginia Tech looming.

After getting walloped 66-49 at BYU, that isn’t the way UVA’s veterans are looking at things.

“I see it as all the same,” said senior defensive end Mandy Alonso. “But I can understand, once we get to Pitt week, it’s going to be a different level. That is the Coastal championship. And then after that, it’s Tech, and that’s the state championship. And then if we get to the ACC [championship game], we play for the ACC. We need to beat Notre Dame and then we have three championship games in a row.”

If Pittsburgh remains in the Top 25, UVA will face three straight ranked foes in the regular season for the first time since closing out the year against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Miami in 2005.