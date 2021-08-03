After opting out mid-season, UVA's women's basketball team returns with a reloaded roster and a renewed spirit

“Not everybody knows the details of all that,” said Thompson, the basketball hall of famer in her first go-around as a head coach. “When you look at the big picture of it all, as much as our kids wanted to play, it wasn’t just something we decided we’re not going to do. We went back and forth and back and forth over several days.

“It was the right decision, as difficult as it was. It was the right call because we were in a position where we would have put our kids in danger.”

It was a decision Thompson left up to her players.

“We all came together and discussed the pros and the cons of continuing to keep going into the season,” said senior guard Amandine Toi. “I think for everybody, and being a competitor, it’s tough. You see other teams going to the ACC tournament and you missed it. You see them keep going and fighting and you think, ‘Oh, we could get those games.’ Frustrating for sure, because we’re here to play. But mentally, I don’t think we could have sustained that long.”

The games halted, but the work was just beginning. The program received NCAA waivers to continue practicing throughout the season, holding individual and small group workouts reminiscent of an offseason or preseason grind.